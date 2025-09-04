Riding through Parkinson’s: Sarah Macrae Blakeley’s journey and the importance of the Growling Beaver ride

For Sarah Macrae Blakeley, cycling has always been more than a hobby—it’s been a lifeline.

If you are a reader of Canadian Cycling Magazine, you know how important cycling is to mental health. Riding can bring happiness, escapism–all while keeping you fit. But for Sarah, it’s deeply personal.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019, Sarah, now 57, has been on a journey that began with subtle signs in her 40s. “My handwriting started to shrink. And enunciating became harder,” she recalls. Initially thinking it was anxiety, she consulted her doctor. She referred her to a neurologist, and she received a Parkinson’s diagnosis.“That was a tough day,” she says. It was also the start of a challenging, life-altering path.

Parkinson’s is an ever-present reality. “I’m aware of it 100 per cent of the time,” she said. “It’s more of a nuisance at the moment. But the challenge is knowing it will only get worse. That makes it even more important to live fully, to celebrate what I can do today.”

While she knows that Parkinson’s is a progressive condition that will advance, Sarah feels inspired to help raise awareness of how Parkinson’s impacts her and more than 110,000 people in Canada. With more awareness, comes more funding for crucial supports and much-needed research.

Exercise has been a critical part of her strategy – movement truly is medicine. While scientific studies have yet to definitively prove the effects, she swears by cycling. “Cycling is like a magic elixir for me,” she said. “If I take my medication properly and time it right, riding makes me feel normal.” Unlike running, which can feel difficult and taxing on her joints, cycling allows her to move freely and reclaim a sense of control. But she also realizes, as the condition advances–she will need more and more meds.

Sarah’s passion for cycling extends beyond personal therapy. She began participating in charitable rides, honouring her late sister-in-law who died of cancer.

When diagnosed with Parkinson’s, she shifted her focus to raising awareness and funds for research through events like the Growling Beaver ride. “It’s my way of channeling energy,” she said. “I can’t cure Parkinson’s. But I hope I can help the next person—or my children, or their children—by raising funds and awareness.”

Riding a bike is a family affair. Her husband, Ken Blakeley, was introduced to road riding by Sarah after a mountain biking mishap. (Ironically, he is now in the bike business). “We ride together, and it’s one of my favorite things,” she said. Despite the condition, Sarah maintains a consistent routine, combining indoor trainer sessions, spin classes, and weekend rides. “The trainer is convenient, but the combination of all three keeps me going,” she said.

Sarah Macrae Blakeley’s story is a testament to resilience.

“I’ve always wanted to be known as an athlete,” she says. “Maybe I’m inspiring people. Maybe changing perspectives of what it means to be an athlete with Parkinson’s. But for me, it’s about moving, living, and making every day count.”

The 2025 Growling Beaver is October 4. In 2024, the ride raised a whopping $ 680,000 –and this year, the aim is to do even more. The ride begins at the Side Launch Brewing Company in Collingwood, Ont. There are four ride lengths available: 40 km (road), 60 km (gravel or road), 100 km (gravel or road), and the big one — 160 km, a mix of gravel and road. No matter which route you pick, there will be fuelling stations along the way.

Each ride is marked with turns, plus you can get the route maps, whether digital files or printed. There are also some pretty cool fundraising rewards that you can check out here.

At the start line, there will be plenty of extra fuel for you–coffee and pastries.

After your ride, the event isn’t over. You can chill at the post-ride social with food and beverages. Enjoy some delicious fare courtesy of Mamacita Tacos, Big Mouth Food Truck, and Side Launch.

Learn more about the Growling Beaver ride, and to register here.