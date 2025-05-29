Roule ton hood rolls out its second edition in St-Côme-Linière

The second edition of Roule ton hood is Saturday, June 7. Taking place in the heart of Beauce, this community ride combines cycling, celebration and a meaningful cause.

It begins at 1517 19e Rue A in Saint-Côme-Linière, the event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event offers a welcoming, festive atmosphere for riders of all backgrounds. There are three distances: 20km, 50km, 100km.

More than just a ride, Roule ton hood is a fundraiser. 10 dollars from every registration will be donated to a foundation supporting local children and families in financial difficulty.

What’s included

Every participant will receive:

An exclusive event gift

Refreshments and snacks

Dinner and a drink

There is also plenty of on-site music and entertainment as well as local kiosks to check out.

Know before you go

Registration fees are non-refundable, including in the case of unforeseen events such as extreme weather or emergencies.

To learn more and register, head on on over to zeffy.com