Home > Rides+Events

Roule ton hood rolls out its second edition in St-Côme-Linière

Take part in a fun day of cycling in Beauce for a special cause

Roule ton hood rolls out its second edition in St-Côme-Linière
May 29, 2025
Share on SMS

The second edition of Roule ton hood is Saturday, June 7. Taking place in the heart of Beauce, this community ride combines cycling, celebration and a meaningful cause.

It begins at 1517 19e Rue A in Saint-Côme-Linière, the event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event offers a welcoming, festive atmosphere for riders of all backgrounds. There are three distances: 20km, 50km, 100km.

More than just a ride, Roule ton hood is a fundraiser. 10 dollars from every registration will be donated to a foundation supporting local children and families in financial difficulty.

What’s included

Every participant will receive:

  • An exclusive event gift
  • Refreshments and snacks
  • Dinner and a drink

There is also plenty  of on-site music and entertainment as well as local kiosks to check out.

Know before you go

Registration fees are non-refundable, including in the case of unforeseen events such as extreme weather or emergencies.

To learn more  and register, head on on over to zeffy.com