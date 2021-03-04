Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria announces 2021 date

On Mar. 4, Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria presented by Scotiabank announced that registration is open for the event’s 2021 iteration.

This year, the Tour de Victoria, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victoria, B.C.

“We are really excited to welcome cyclists of all levels to enjoy a world class ride, featuring a traffic free lane for the day on the scenic roads of greater Victoria” says Tour director and two time Olympian, Seamus McGrath.

The Tour de Victoria is a fully supported event that aims to cater to cyclists of all ages and abilities. To help mark the tenth annual event, the ride will switch up a few elements this year. In addition to the seven distance options of previous years— 160km, 140km, 100km, 60km, 30km, 15km and Ryder’s Kids Ride—there will now be a 45km ride option.

All rides start and finish in the inner harbour of Victoria at the B.C. Legislative Buildings.

Monitoring the situation

The date of the event has been moved in accordance with the province of B.C.’s proposed vaccination schedule. McGrath says the Tour de Victoria will follow all rules set out by the B.C. Provincial Health Authority at the time. The organizers plan to they will continue to monitor all government regulations dictated by the B.C. Provincial Health Authority to ensure all safety precautions are followed to maintain a safe event.

“If we can’t do it safely, we will ride in 2022!” says McGrath.

Registering for the Tour

Super Early bird registration for the Tour de Victoria is now open, with prices that will stay in effect until April 30. Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria is produced by Ryders Cycling Society of Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting cycling across the country.