SAIL Challenge Québec powered by Argon 18: Long-distance triathlon coming in 2026

Long-distance triathlon is set to return to Québec in 2026, as Challenge Québec joins forces with the renowned DATEV Challenge Roth in Germany to launch a full-distance race through the streets of Québec City.

Announced Monday, the new 226 km event — set for June 28, 2026 — will include a 3.8 km swim in the Bassin Louise, a 180 km bike ride on the Dufferin-Montmorency Highway, and a 42.2 km run along the Saint-Charles River and through the Old Port, finishing in the heart of downtown.

Roth Slots up for grabs

The move expands the SAIL Challenge Québec powered by Argon 18 weekend, which currently includes sprint, Olympic, and middle-distance formats. The full-distance race will be officially added to the 2026 edition, scheduled from June 26 to 28.

The partnership offers an incentive beyond national borders: the first 200 registrants will secure a guaranteed entry to the 2027 DATEV Challenge Roth — a globally recognized event that draws over 300,000 spectators and sells out in seconds.

Officials from both organizations were in Québec City to announce the collaboration, including Mayor Bruno Marchand, Challenge Family CEO Jort Vlam, Challenge Roth CEO Felix Walchshöfer, and Challenge Québec executive producer Dominique Piché.

Piché said the expansion marked “a significant step forward” for the event and for triathlon in Canada.

“Bringing long-distance triathlon back to Québec alongside a partner as iconic as Challenge Roth is a dream come true,” he said.

Vlam called the partnership “a unique opportunity for the Canadian triathlon community,” while Walchshöfer pointed to the symbolic connection between the two events. “We aim to build a bridge between this exciting new race and our legendary event in Roth.”

The second edition of SAIL Challenge Québec will be held June 27–29, 2025, at Espace Quatre Cents.

Registration for the new 226 km race in 2026 is now open. To learn more, head on over to capquebec.com