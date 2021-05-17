Top cycling challenges for 2021: Seven Summits in Rossland, B.C.

by Dean Campbell

Travel advisory: please follow local COVID restrictions and the recommendations of all local health authorities. While we love travelling with our bikes, please wait until it is safe to do so. Until then, look ahead and plan for the next big adventure

The cycling boom of 2020 has shown no sign of letting up, which means that more than ever, people will be out looking for places to ride. We’ll be showcasing some great routes from across Canada that you can experience in your own way, whether that’s after a new fastest known time, on a photo ramble or as an easy pedal in search of swimming holes on a hot summer’s day.

The Seven Summits

Alpine trails have it all – the views, the descents, the sense of accomplishment you feel after riding them. And for all this goodness, there’s also the price you have to pay: the climbs.

Few alpine trails give as excellent a return on investment as the Seven Summits in Rossland, B.C. The trail was completed in 2004 and is one of a few IMBA Epic rides in Canada. It’s a little less than 30 km with almost 1,400 m of climbing, so you’ll want to be well-rested and well-prepared before tackling it.

RELATED: Top cycling challenges for 2021: Cabot Trail, Nova Scotia

“I’ve ridden the route twice: once fast and once where I took more time to look around and savour the experience,” says AJ Strawson, executive director of IMBA Canada. “There are each of the seven summits, and the six saddles between them. When you are down among the trees, the forest is mostly conifer trees and you can see past the trees to the valley below.”

The Seven Summits exacts the price of admission right from the start: even using a shuttle only gets you part of the way out of the valley. Many hard-core locals skip the shuttle altogether. Once you’re on the trail, it winds up to the first peak, also the highest. If you thought you’d make things a bit easier for yourself with an ebike, you should know that, at least for now, the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society is keeping this trail analog-only.

Climbs two to seven

“The trail is all old-school singletrack,” Strawson says.“It’s very natural with almost no berms. As you climb up to the first peak, you may begin to doubt you’ll have enough in the tank to do six more summits, but once you’re at the top of the first, you get to descend into the saddle between each of the peaks so there’s a bit of recovery. Every mountaintop also makes for a good spot to snack and take photos.”

By the time you’ve reached the final peak, you’ll be at Red Mountain Resort, with a view of the long descent ahead. It’s worth taking a break here to be ready to get everything you’ve paid for on your way back down to the valley.

Because of the alpine nature of the trail, the season for riding the Seven Summits is a short one. The trail is usually open from July to September, so be sure to plan accordingly.