The B.C. road provincial championships are back

On Aug. 15, B.C. road cyclists will compete for provincial titles in the Hatzic Valley Road Race. Hosted by Local Ride Racing, the event will be the first road provincial championships in B.C. since 2019.

The 2019 provincial road race took place on a 19 km hilly course meandering through the valleys east of Vancouver, B.C. In the elite men’s road category, 29-year-old Jordan Cheyne (Elevate – Webiplex Pro Cycling) currently holds the B.C. provincial road cycling championship crown. Brenna Pauly, who competes for Red Truck Racing, won the elite women’s race. In the master’s category Daniel Owsiany (Mussette/Enroute) and Morgan Cabot (Glotman Simpson) were the 2019 provincial champs.

Return to racing

“After a hiatus, the BC racing community is excited to be back racing on the road with a championship race to cap things off,” says Barry Lyster, race coordinator. “I am pleased to be able to offer these races and to be able to use Hatzic Valley for this year’s B.C. Road Champs. Organizing bike races at this time is not easy, and in some cases, not possible. It is great to have the support of the cycling community, alongside clubs like Escape Velocity who have been such an integral part in keeping bike racing alive in B.C.”

Hatzic Valley Road Race is the third, and final road race in a shortened four-week season for Lyster’s race program. Local Ride Racing also hosted Jeremy’s Roubaix on July 18 and the ThornHill Circuit Race Aug. 1.