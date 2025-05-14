The New Brunswick provincial road and TT champs return in June

The 2025 provincial time trial and road race championships are set to return to the scenic roads of Memramcook on June 14 and 15, promising two days of high-level competition featuring some of New Brunswick’s top cycling talent.

The championship weekend begins Saturday, June 14, with the TT followed by the road race on Sunday, June 15. Riders will compete for provincial titles, and spectators are encouraged to come out and support the athletes along the course.

Registration is now open at velonb.ca.

Organizers extend sincere thanks to returning event sponsors for their continued support: Verger Belliveau Orchard, Mike’s Bike Shop, and Crooked Creek Distillery