The Northern Pass is a unique and scenic ride in Ontario

Summer may not last as long as we want in Canada, but what better way to enjoy it than riding in some of the most scenic areas in Ontario, all while raising money for a good cause?

The Northern Pass is in its sixth year, and it keeps growing. It’s a fundraising ride for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, and takes place every year in Muskoka. Cancer is still the No. 1 cause of death in Canada, with two out of every five Canadians getting diagnosed with the disease. That’s why if you’re a cyclist, and want to help cancer research progress, this is the ride for you.

The joy of the bike

Cycling has become extremely popular in the past two years, and it’s for good reason. It’s not just the physical activity that makes it a good pairing with the Princess Margaret Foundation, but the mental aspect.

As anyone who loves to ride knows, cycling can be an incredibly meditative experience. Riding through the woods, or on the undulating roads of Muskoka is an unforgettable experience, which explains the increased popularity of the ride.

What began as a small event has exploded, almost overnight, to become one of the most popular rides in Ontario. Given the past two years of uncertainty, and with so many people staying at home, the 2022 ride is set to celebrate Canadians coming together, to ride, to enjoy the incredible landscape we have, as well as raise money for an important cause.

Bigger and better

In 2022, there’s a new location: the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst. This is the heart of Ontario’s cottage country, surrounded by picturesque forests, trails, creeks and lakes. On a sunny day, riding through Muskoka is transcendent.

The Northern Pass offers four route choices. As part of the rider’s commitment to the event, there is a fundraising minimum of $1,000. Of course, some people manage to raise much more than that, but that’s the starting point. Once you’ve raised some dough, you’re off to the races…well, rides. It’s not a race, it’s a ride, and the beautiful aspect of the routes is you get to see parts of Ontario normally hidden away. Riding a bicycle can show you parts you’d never see by car or foot.

A lot of options

The shortest route, for newer cyclists, is the 40-km friends and family road ride. It’s a good option if you feel like supporting the cause, and also getting to see a bit of the countryside. If you feel up to a bigger challenge, there’s the 100-km and 160-km options. The road rides get going Aug. 6. You’ll spend the day riding the beautiful routes of the region with support and rolling road closures. There’s no need to worry about cars or running out of water, as the team at Northern Pass has you covered.

In 2021, a new ride was launched, which was very popular with participants. With the growth of gravel riding, Northern Pass introduced its Adventure Ride. In 2022, it will run on Aug. 7. If you like the idea of riding through areas you’d not normally be able to see, this option is for you. The ride has around 70 km of mixed terrain and will zigzag through forests and gravel roads, passing by the beautiful lakes and creeks that dot Muskoka.

Everyone knows someone who’s had cancer. There are cancer survivors who ride the Northern Pass, or those who have lost someone to the disease. That’s why this is more than just a bike ride. The bicycle is a powerful machine that can take you places you’d never have seen before. Riding beside someone for several hours can be a formative experience. People who have ridden the Northern Pass praise the event for the friendships they’ve made. Memories will also be made, and calories will be burned. It’s an unforgettable day. Join the Princess Margaret Northern Pass today—northernpass.ca

This article is sponsored by