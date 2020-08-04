The R2//TOURCHALLENGE is giving away 66 custom Rapha jerseys over 21 days for cyclists who push their limits

In normal years, R2//NYC is a five-day supported ride from Toronto to New York city. The route winds through southern Ontario, New York State, and Pennsylvania—it covers 800km broken down over five 160-km days of riding.

The ride was created as a fundraiser, in support of Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium—camps for kids with cancer that give them a chance to be just kids.

Four time Olympic medallist and MP for Milton, On. Adam van Koeverden described the ride as his athletic highlight of 2018, “The ride was a chance for me to ‘do good’ by raising money for Camp Ooch, while taking on a tough but fun challenge with new people with similar ambitions,” he said.

Borders are closed and travel is being discouraged, so it’s no surprise that this year R2//NYC won’t be able to proceed as planned. Unfortunately, the pandemic also means that Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium are running at approximately 50 per cent of their projected revenue.

The R2//NYC organizers wanted to find a way to support the camps while also working within COVID restriction. The solution was to pivot R2//NYC into the R2//TOURCHALLENGE.

The R2//TOURCHALLENGE

Cyclists from anywhere in Canada can participate in the R2//TOURCHALLENGE. The virtual event is modelled after the Tour de France and will take place throughout the TDF timeframe (Aug. 29, 2020 – Sept. 20, 2020).

Participants will compete and push themselves to ride farther, climb more metres and raise more funds for kids and families affected by childhood cancer.

Similar to the Tour de France, everything will be tracked using a points system. Riders will be allotted daily points—1 point per kilometre ridden, 0.25 of a point per vertical metre, 1 points per dollar fundraised.

A master leaderboard will calculate points and assign rankings daily. There are three categories for cyclists to target with their rides and fundraising:

-The yellow jersey, which is awarded daily to the rider with the most cumulative total points, combining fundraising, vertical metres climbed, and distance ridden.

-The green jersey, awarded daily to the rider with the most kilometres ridden on the previous day of the tour

-And the polka dot jersey, awarded daily to the rider with the most vertical metres climbed the previous day of the tour

The R2//TOURCHALLENGE green jersey The R2//TOURCHALLENGE yellow jersey The R2//TOURCHALLENGE polka dot jersey

For 21 days the new winning riders for each of three jersey categories will receive a custom Rapha jersey.

A challenge for a good cause

To sign up for the challenge, cyclists just have to join the R2TOURCHALLENGE_2020 Strava club and make an account on the R2//TOURCHALLENGE website.

To spice things up a bit, there are two summit finish bonus days, which coincide with big climbs during the TdF. On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Grand Colombier summit finish and Saturday, Sept. 19, the La Planche de Belles Filles Summit Finish, participants will be able to earn double bonus points for climbing—Instead of 0.25 points, they will earn 0.50 points for every vertical meter climbed.

To give everyone a fair chance, cyclists can only be awarded one jersey, but overachievers who hit four daily wins will be awarded with a $100 certificate towards a R2//NYC 2021 registration. At the end of the 23 days, overall winners will be crowned and will receive free entries into the 2021 R2//NYC Ride as grand prizes.

Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium

Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium are oncology Camp in Canada able to provide on-site IV chemotherapy and blood transfusions. Ooch Campers are given the chance to play, laugh, and grow with other kids like them, even while they are in active treatment.

Anyone can participate in the R2//TOURCHALLENGE but to win a prize they must have raised money by Sunday Sept. 20.

“The challenge gives cyclists something to push for this season,” says Jesper Wahlberg, a founder of R2//NYC, “and it’s important to keep the fundraising goal in mind.”

For cyclists trying to fundraise, he suggests being consistent with your goals. “Don’t get discouraged,” says Wahlberg, “build a brand, ask weekly, post on social media, and mix up the message a bit. Put a post up on Strava—use all the mediums available to you. The fundraising platform on the R2// website has a really good share integration built into it.” He also suggests posting on Tuesday evenings, as studies have shown that it’s the best day to ask for donations.

Sign up for the R2//TOURCHALLENGE at R2NYC.ca