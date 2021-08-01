These are the Olympic track races Canadians should watch

The final cycling events of the Olympics will all take place on the track, from Aug.1 to Aug. 7. Track cycling provides more than enough late-night content for those looking to get their Olympic cycling fix, but here are a few events Canadians should be looking out for in particular (the full schedule of events can be found on CBC.)

Women’s team sprint

Monday, Aug. 2

5:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 a.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.)

Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)

The women’s team sprint qualifications kick-off Monday, Aug. 2, at 2:10 a.m EDT/ Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11:30 p.m. PDT, but the finals will only take place at 5:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 a.m. PDT.

Although the pair didn’t have much time to race together before the pandemic, Canadians Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest were able to take first place in the team sprint at the Pan Am Championships in 2019 and the Milton World Cup.

Women’s team pursuit

Tuesday, Aug. 3

4:05 a.m. EDT/1:05 a.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Allison Beveridge (Calgary, Alta.)

Ariane Bonhomme (Gatineau, Que.)

Jasmin Duehring (Coquitlam, B.C.)

Annie Foreman-Mackey (Kingston, Ont.)

Georgia Simmerling (Vancouver, B.C.)

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Canadian women’s team pursuit squad brought home a bronze medal. Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring and Georgia Simmerling will race the event again, this time joined by Ariane Bonhomme and Annie Foreman-Mackey. The qualifications for the race are Sunday night (PDT)/Early Monday morning (EST) but the final will be Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 4:05 a.m. EDT/1:05 a.m. PDT.

Men’s team sprint

Tuesday, Aug. 3

4:35 a.m. EDT/1:35 a.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.)

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)

In 2016 Canada failed to qualify any men in the team sprint. In this Games, if Hugo Barrette and Nick Wammes are able to qualify for the final, they will race on Tuesday, Aug. 4:35 a.m. EDT/1:35 a.m. PDT.

Men’s team pursuit

Wednesday, Aug. 4

4:45 a.m. EDT/1:45 a.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Vincent de Haître (Cumberland, Ont.)

Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.)

Derek Gee (Osgoode, Ont.)

Jay Lamoureux (Victoria, B.C.)

Adam Jamieson (Horseshoe Valley, Ont.)

This Olympics marks the first time since 1976 that Canadians will be competing in the men’s team pursuit. The qualifying heat will take place Monday, Aug. 2 at 4:02 a.m. EDT/ 1:02 a.m. PDT. If the men move through to the final they will race again on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4:45 a.m. EDT/1:45 a.m. PDT.

Women’s keirin

Thursday, Aug. 5

4:37 a.m. EDT/1:37 a.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.)

Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)

Keep an eye out for Lauriane Genest in this event, she’s the 2019 national champion and also won a gold in the keirin at the 2019 Pan Am Championships and silver in the event at the Cambridge, New Zealand World Cup that same year. The qualifying rounds start on Wednesday and conclude on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:37 a.m. EDT/1:37 a.m. PDT.

Men’s sprint

Friday, Aug. 6

5:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 a.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.)

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)

30-year-old Hugo Barrette is racing in his second Olympics, while this will be 21-year-old Canadian champion Nick Wammes’ first Games. Both will start their qualifying heats on Wednesday morning EDT (Tuesday night PDT). If either makes the final they will race Friday, Aug. 6 at 5:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 a.m. PDT.

Men’s Madison

Saturday, Aug. 7

3:55 a.m. EDT/12:55 a.m. PDT

Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.)

Derek Gee (Osgoode, Ont.)

The Madison has no qualifying races, so it’s worth tuning in to see Ontario cyclists Michael Foley and Derek Gee compete along with 15 other countries.

Women’s sprint

Saturday, Aug. 7

10:20 p.m. EDT/7:20 p.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.)

Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)

Kelsey Mitchell will be targetting this event. The Albertan cyclist won gold in the sprint at the 2019 Pan American Games and 2019 Pan American Championships (where she broke a world record.) During the 2019-20 World Cup season, Mitchell won four medals, including two silver and one bronze in the sprint. The qualification rounds start Friday morning EDT (Thursday night PDT) and the final for the women’s sprint is Saturday, Aug. 7 10:20 p.m. EDT/7:20 p.m. PDT

Men’s keirin

Saturday, Aug. 7

10:51 p.m. EDT/7:51 p.m. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.)

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)

Hugo Barrette did not advance past the 2nd round for the keirin in the 2016 Olympics. He and Nick Wammes will have a chance to go for it starting with the first round at 2:48 a.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 7 (11:48 p.m. PDT Friday, Aug. 6). The men’s keirin final is Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10:51 p.m. EDT/7:51 p.m. PDT.

Women’s omnium

Saturday, Aug. 7

9:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. PDT—11:25 p.m. EDT/8:25 p.m. PDT

Allison Beveridge (Calgary, Alta.)

One of the final events in Olympic cycling is the women’s omnium, where Allison Beveridge will take on the four omnium races. The events run throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 7.