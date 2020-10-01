This cyclist rode 4,000km from PooPoo Point to PeePee Creek

Completing what is unquestionably the silliest bikepacking trip of the year, Twitter user Ruben Lopez (@RubyDrummr ) just rode the 2,500 mile journey from Poo Poo point to Pee Pee Creek. The trip, which took Lopez 36 days to complete, brought him from just outside of Seattle, Washington to Pee Pee Creek in central Ohio.

I can’t believe I did it. Over 2500 miles on a bicycle, 36 days 😩 LMFAO pic.twitter.com/gDGmiDUUTi — #YemenCantWait (@rubydrummr) September 27, 2020

Lopez, a professional drummer and experienced cyclist, had a full summer of touring (with bands, not bikes) lined up before the pandemic hit. With no source of income he started working full time as a roofer and eventually saved up enough to set off on his historic journey, committing more than a month to give the people what they want: A good potty humour joke.

This is what I had most all the ride. Not the best to use a triathlon bike for this kinda thing but broke boys gotta work w what they got😅 pic.twitter.com/tQEsO68TNW — #YemenCantWait (@rubydrummr) September 27, 2020

Drawing attention to Yemen

The promise of Twitter infamy wasn’t the source of motivation for Lopez’s ride. The musician planned the journey as a unique way to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. “Since the start of the Yemen war, millions of Yemenis have suffered in a country that is already the poorest in the region,” he says. “The World Food Program and USAID has decided to cut funding that provides food to millions of citizens at the start of Yemen’s COVID-19 pandemic. With over 22 million Yemenis experiencing starvation, and over 85,000 children dead from malnutrition, a suspension of aid is nothing but cruel warfare against innocent civilians.”

the main reason I am doing this is to raise money/awareness for the humanitarian crises Yemen is currently facing. Any RT and donation helps! it all goes to one of the most trusted charity orgs in Yemen: Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation @yemenrrf https://t.co/WBvUUoElGG — #YemenCantWait (@rubydrummr) September 27, 2020

The cyclist set up a GoFundMe which has already hit $8,423 in donations. After riding 69 miles per day (nice) and arriving at PeePee Creek, Lopez is continuing to ride up to Maine. He posts about his trip regularly on his Twitter and Instagram stories.