Tour de Riding Mountain: Gran fondo and Manitoba provincial championships

There’s some exciting events coming up in Manitoba, and the end of May will be here before you know it! Check it out and save the dates so you can reg up.

Dates: May 31 and June 1, 2025

Grand Fondo – May 31

Choose between two course options:

Long course: 100 km

Short course: 60 km

The Tour de Riding Mountain offers cyclists the opportunity to ride through Riding Mountain National Park. Riders can either enjoy the scenic routes at their own pace or aim for their best time.

Racers

Cat 1/2/3 and Cat 4 will race on the long course.

Cat 5 will race on the short course.

Compete for the provincial championship or the overall podium across all three events.

Registration: Details coming soon on the Manitoba Cycling Association Facebook page but meanwhile, Save the dates and make your plans to join this event.