Tour du Silence returns across Quebec

If you live in Quebec and are looking for an important event to attend, you may want to consider this one. The 2025 edition of Tour du Silence takes place on Wednesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. in 18 cities across Quebec.

It is organized by the Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) and is free. The idea of the ride is to have participants ride in silence to honour cyclists who have lost their lives on the road.

The only requirements are a bike and helmet. But you will need to register in advance.

A low-speed, community-centred ride

The Tour du Silence covers a 10 to 15 km route at a relaxed pace. Each ride takes place on a supervised, urban circuit. It’s designed to welcome riders of all ages and experience levels. That means families, individuals, seasoned cyclists and casual riders alike.

The event aims to serve as a reminder of the importance of road safety.

Olympian Valérie Maltais continues as spokesperson

For the second year in a row, four-time Olympian and cycling advocate Valérie Maltais will serve as the spokesperson for Tour du Silence.

A global movement with local impact

First held in Texas in 2003, the Tour du Silence now includes over 400 rides worldwide each year. In Quebec, the FQSC has coordinated the event for 15 years.

Five schools will also participate in 2025, with student-focused activities promoting safe cycling practices.

To learn more and register, check out tourdusilencequebec.com