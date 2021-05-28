Unbound Gravel on track to be first U.S. gravel race live broadcasted

When Unbound Gravel returns after a 1 year hiatus – and name change – it will be the first North American gravel race to have a full broadcast. Life Time, owners of the iconic gravel event, and FloSports are partnering for a 2-year exclusive coverage deal for live coverage from Emporia, Kansas.

Seven full hours and 200 miles of coverage

What can you expect? A whole lot, actually. While it is the first year Unbound will be braodcast, Life Time and FloSports are jumping in with both feet. There will be over 200 miles of racing streamed across seven hours of airtime. All between June 4 and 6, 2021.

Unbound is tapping former professional racer and Olympian Frankie Andreu and Janel Spilker for the broadcast team. Coverage will start 12 noon CT on Saturday, June 5.

Today’s new will surely ruffle the feathers of SBT Gravel’s organizers, who recently announced the Aug 15 race would be the first live pro gravel race broadcast.

“The gravel scene is different from any other kind of cycling, and participants train for UNBOUND for months after anxiously awaiting to hear the lottery results. For many, it is a bucket list accomplishment,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Events and Media at Life Time. “I’m grateful that, through FloSports, viewers from all over will be able to experience our event, celebrate with athletes, and hopefully be inspired to try gravel cycling for themselves.”

“We believe this will be one of the most exciting broadcasts this year for fans that love cycling as it marks the first time gravel racing will be produced at this level,” says Ryan Fenton, Director, Global Rights Acquisition at FloSports. “Gravel racing is one of the intriguing disciplines in cycling and UNBOUND has become a premiere event in the sport.”