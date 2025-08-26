Vélo Canada Bikes AGM set for Sept. 21, with guest speaker Tom Flood

Cycling advocates from across the country will come together later this month for the Vélo Canada Bikes Annual General Meeting.

The meeting takes place online Sunday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. ET. Anyone can attend, but only members of the national cycling advocacy group are eligible to vote. Registration in advance is required by Friday, Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EDT in order to receive Zoom details, the agenda and a calendar invite.

Membership is open to individuals, businesses and organizations working toward a more bicycle-friendly Canada. Multiple people from a member organization can join the meeting, though only one vote is counted unless individuals hold their own memberships.

This year’s AGM will feature a presentation from special guest Tom Flood, a former advertising creative director who now uses bold visual messaging to challenge assumptions about transportation and urban space. Through his agency Rovélo Creative, Flood has worked to reframe public conversations around mobility and safety.

More information, including membership details, is available at velocanadabikes.org

.