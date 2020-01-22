What 2020 Western Canada gravel ride should you do?

With so many events happening this year, it’s hard to decide which race to dedicate your weekend to. Here are a few hand selected Western Canada gravel rides that will suit your specific needs this season.





If you got: The Burnt Bridge Classic

The Burnt Bridge Classic takes place on Vancouver Island, and is the revived form of an old 90s mountain bike course, raced by many of Canada’s top XC racers at the time. It is based out of Shawnigan Lake and features a posh dinner reception afterwards. The race takes place about 10 km away form the Cowichan Crusher. Both cross the historic Kinsol Trestle bridge, both use a variety of paths, logging roads, service roads and pavement.

If you got: Cowican Crusher

Cowican Crusher, which takes place on Vancouver Island uses sections of The Great Trail and follows Lake Cowichan. It has been running for several years, and has a chill BBQ vibe at the finish line.The race takes place about 10 km away form the Burnt Bridge Classic. Both cross the historic Kinsol Trestle bridge, both use a variety of paths, logging roads, service roads and pavement.

If you got: Blu Moose

Blu Moose is a two day event, with 10 km of gravel climbing on the first day. The race finishes on a mountain summit at 2,350 m elevation. This is the only time you can do this ride, as its otherwise closed to uphill traffic. Day two follows the Colombia Valley through the Rocky Mountains and features gravel side roads, service roads, and occasional pavement.



If you got: Fernie Gravel Grind

This ride feels somewhere in between gravel and XC MTB. With a mix of back roads, gravel paths (the Trans-Canada Trail) and occasional sections of trail, riders will experience a wide variety of terrain throughout the day.

If you got: Ghost of the Gravel

The Ghost of the Gravel features 110 km of continuous gravel and 6800 ft of climbing. The ride, located in Alberta’s Foothills, offers a camping option located right at the start of the race, and features a post ride BBQ.