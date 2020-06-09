What happens to your registration fee now that your ride or race is cancelled?

“This event is a year-round endeavour for us, and we had a good eight months of work towards this 2020’s event,” says Seamus McGrath, director of Rider Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria, “We know this is a big blow to those who ride it every year, but public safety takes precedence over a bike ride.”

Across the country rides have been postponed to 2021. In B.C., there will be no group gatherings larger than 50 people until a vaccine or a treatment for COVID-19 is found. Large annual events like the Tour de Victoria have been forced rescheduled to 2021, by which point they are hoping to be allowed to gather again.

Registration and cancellations

There are a variety of reasons a cyclist would register for events at the beginning of the season or even in the winter. Some rides and races, such as Paris to Ancaster, sell out quickly. Others offer cheaper registration for those who sign up early. A race or ride planned far in advance can also serve as a good motivation for training (and help with planning out the summer).

Unfortunately this year, the early bird did not catch the worm and thousands of organized cyclists are stuck trying to figure out what happens to their registration fee.

Most events offer the option to defer registration to 2021 (and some even offer registration for 2022). Many events are offering full or partial refunds. For those who’s financial situation has changed due to COVID, this may be the best option considering the circumstances.

The third option

A third option is growing in popularity. Events offer a registration deferral or refund, but they also give participants the option of donating the cost of registration to charity.

The Tour de Victoria already had a charitable component—the event raised more than $200,000 for Opportunity International last year and has a CIP Program (Charitable Important Pedalers) where participants get VIP access in exchange for fundraising. It made sense to McGrath to give participants the option of donating their registration to one of their three partner charities—Opportunity International, Ryders Cycling Society of Canada and World Bicycle Relief.

Non-early birds

Some cyclists who spend the whole summer at cycling events but drag their feet about registering early (for once this was in their favour!), have been posting about donating the equivalent of a race fee to an organization of their choice.

The idea is easy, pick a ride or race you would have done this summer and donate the cost of registration. If you can safely do so, plan a day to solo ride the equivalent distance or elevation of the event you’re missing the most this summer.

There are thousands of places to donate to, but as a start you can look into some local or national Black or Indigenous charities and COVID-19 relief funds such as Indspire, The Movement for Black Lives , The Native Women’s Association of Canada, Food Banks Canada, The Canadian Red Cross and Black Health Alliance.