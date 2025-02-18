Windsor to host 2025 Ontario Bike Summit

The Ontario Bike Summit, an active-transportation conference, will take place in Windsor from May 27-30. It is organized by the Share the Road Cycling Coalition, and will be held at Caesars Windsor. The conference is expected to bring together 250 delegates, including government officials, municipal and provincial staff, and industry professionals from across Canada and beyond.

2025 summit theme

The 2025 summit is themed, “Bridging Communities, Building Connections.” It will highlight the newly opened Gordie Howe Bridge and its active-transportation infrastructure. The new bridge is designed to enhance connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians. There will be plenty of discussion about cycling and active transportation, as well as broader trends and innovations in the sector.

“We are delighted that Windsor is hosting the 16th annual Ontario Bike Summit,” Eleanor McMahon, founder and board chair of Share the Road, said. “With cycling infrastructure investments providing connections to the new bridge and the new National Urban Park, Windsor is the ideal location for conference attendees to both learn from Windsor’s progress and be inspired by innovations underway in cities across North America.”

The expansion of cycling infrastructure in Windsor

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens also welcomed the opportunity to showcase the city’s expanding cycling network. “We are pleased that cycling and active transportation professionals and enthusiasts have chosen Windsor for the 2025 Ontario Bike Summit,” Dilkens said. “We look forward to showcasing Windsor’s active transportation networks, including infrastructure investments that connect cyclists to the dedicated multi-use path on the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is part of the Trans Canada Trail.”

Over the past six years, Windsor’s cycling network has increased by 40 km, with almost 15 km of new multi-use trails and 24 km of new bicycle lanes. Residents and visitors now have access to nearly 175 km of multi-use trails and nearly 100 km of bike lanes. These include 12 km along the waterfront, the Malden Park mountain bike trails, Ganatchio Trail, Little River Corridor, the 42.5 km Windsor Loop, 15 km of woodland and prairie hiking trails at Ojibway, plus access to 205 parks across the city and over 2,400 acres of green space. In 2024, the city approved a 10-year capital plan with $35.2 million in active transportation investments.

Cycling and tourism

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island CEO Gordon Orr said he’s proud of cycling’s growing role in the region’s tourism offerings. “The City of Windsor and our municipal partners in Essex County and Pelee Island offer abundant opportunities for cycling tourism experiences,” Orr said. “We look forward to sharing with conference attendees how the unique topography, the award-winning wineries and culinary tourism, as well as the nature-based attractions across the region, have shaped our approach to attracting tourists.”

If you take part, you will also have the opportunity to explore Windsor’s cycling routes, including the waterfront trails, Malden Park mountain bike trails, Ganatchio Trail, Little River Corridor, and the 42.5-km Windsor Loop. The summit will also discuss the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS), an 800-km network linking the region’s municipalities.

If you’re interested in learning more or attending, head on over to sharetheroad.ca/ontario-bike-summit/