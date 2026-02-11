Winter across Canada: A cyclist’s journey of purpose

There’s a very cool event coming up next month in Quebec city. Two groups, Le Cycliste Anarchiste and Coop Roue-Libre are inviting locals to a night of storytelling with adventurer and cyclist Louis-Joseph Couturier.

The 34-year-old cyclist will share the story of his solo winter crossing of Canada by bike. And, it’s a great story.

Riding across the country is a helluva feat, as you can imagine. Now, imagine doing it alone, in the dead of winter, camping along the way. Along the way he faced freezing temperatures, snow-covered highways and isolation. And then there’s the physical toll of long days in the saddle.

The ride itself was born from a horrible tragedy. His close friend was killed while riding, which inspired him to do the ride.

Through this very personal adventure, Couturier says he set out not only to challenge himself. But to also spark conversations about cyclist safety and better sharing of the road. According to the organizers, his talk promises to be heartfelt and thought-provoking. It’s about the ride itself, but more. It’s a reminder of both the beauty and vulnerability that come with life on two wheels.

Whether you’re a commuter, a long-distance rider or just looking for a cool story about human resilience, consider checking it out.

Event Details

Mar. 3

Doors open: 6:30 PM

Conference: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Café Le Fou Aeliés

Université Laval – Pavillon Alphonse-Desjardins (Room ADJ-1550)

2325 Rue de l’Université, Québec

Community pricing

Students – $5

General admission – $10

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to connect with fellow cyclists from Québec City and the surrounding area.

Active and public transportation are strongly encouraged. The venue is accessible via Université Laval station, served by several Métrobus routes and multiple RTC/STL lines.

To learn more, check out this FaceBook page.