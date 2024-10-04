Do I need a break once my season is over?

The leaves are falling, and temperatures are dropping. For those not involved in cyclocross, the road, MTB, or gravel season is likely over. After a long year of training and racing, what comes next? Peter Glassford of Consummate Athlete emphasizes the importance of taking a break before resuming training.

“After a priority race or competitive season, rest is essential. Most training systems recommend an ‘off period’ or ‘transition phase’ after the competitive season. This could be a few days for healthy athletes who consistently take rest or 6 weeks plus, for those who have pushed their limits,” he says. “I often get questions from novice athletes who think ‘off-season’ means doing nothing for months, while advanced athletes worry about losing fitness.” There are three categories for riders when it comes to planning their breaks.

Most athletes

For many athletes Glassford coaches, a week mostly off the bike is common. During this time, they may begin strength training and enjoy casual rides. Blood work, doctor appointments, and bike maintenance typically fill the week. It’s crucial for athletes to assess their motivation and energy levels. With six months until the next race, there’s no rush to maintain peak fitness. A review of the past season helps in planning for the next, identifying when peak fitness is necessary versus focusing on general preparation.

Elites and elite masters

Some athletes push their limits, riding extreme distances and intensities. These athletes often train year-round, participating in Zwift, spring classics, and ultra gravel events. For them, a structured rest period is essential, similar to professional athletes, but encouraging them to take a break can be challenging.

The injured athlete

Athletes dealing with injuries should take 2-6 weeks off the bike for rest, physio, and recovery. Ignoring these signs can lead to more significant issues, Glassford advises. Reflecting on the past season is vital for planning the next. Fall is a great time to focus on skills, fueling strategies, and longer rides in preparation for future races. Proper periodization helps athletes arrive ready for their goals while ensuring adequate rest.

How long should the break be?

“If someone isn’t maxed out, injured, or burnt out, it might look like a ‘rest week’ with reduced riding and intensity. After maximal races, a week off the bike is advisable, especially as future races are still far off,” Glassford suggests.

“Many athletes I coach take a week mostly off, perhaps going on a camping trip or vacation, followed by a maintenance phase with reduced riding, strength training, and cross-training. This allows them to enjoy good fall weather without exhausting themselves indoors or in poor conditions.”

Other cardio activities?

The transition phases after competitive seasons aim to recover physically and mentally while preparing the body for upcoming work. Cyclists should start with walking or hiking and ease into light strength sessions. “Common workouts include one set of eight reps for strength and 30-minute walks with short runs. It’s a mistake to overdo it on the first attempt, so ease in slowly,” Glassford advises.

Getting back into training

Once the break is over, easing back into training is key. Initial rides may feel sluggish, but with many months until the next race, athletes can layer back on volume and intensity. Cross-training and strength workouts keep training diverse, preserving motivation for races that are still a way off.

An example off-season for someone training 12-14 hours a week might involve a week of zero hours after their key race in late August, followed by 2-6 weeks of preparation at around 8 hours weekly, focusing on skills and participating in fun rides. The goal is to allow recovery while setting the stage for increased intensity later.

So, enjoy that break—training will be back before you know it!

You can find more of Glassford’s tips on the Consummate Athlete podcast, which he co-hosts with his spouse, Molly Hurford. Check out some episodes on this topic here: ConsummateAthlete.com.