I’m already sick of the trainer, and it’s not even December

At the start of the year, you likely dove into your training with a lot of enthusiasm, aiming for big race goals in the summer. But now, as the months roll on, that energy can start to fade. The weather is getting cold which means you may have to ride more and more indoors.

Getting out of bed and hopping on the trainer might not feel as exciting anymore. Next season is a looooong way away. Your body has limited fuel—physically, mentally, and emotionally. If you started with too much intensity, you might have already burned through your reserves. The solution? Slow things down and give yourself time to recover.

Here are some tips for the trainer, along with some advice if you’re still not feeling it.

Gamify your ride

Platforms like Zwift, Rouvy, and MyWhoosh can make indoor rides more engaging. These virtual environments offer a variety of routes and settings that can help break up the monotony of indoor cycling. Whether you’re riding through mountains, flat stretches, or rolling hills, there’s something new to explore. And if you start feeling bored, you can always mix up your routes. Time will pass quicker than you think.

Watch something

Background noise can make a big difference when you’re riding indoors. While not everyone enjoys watching movies or shows because of difficulty hearing the dialogue, you could try something more relevant—like watching pro bike races. Platforms like FloBikes, GCN+, or YouTube offer a great selection of races to keep you entertained. Tune in to last year’s Tour de France Femmes or check out some classic races. Just remember to use distractions strategically so they boost your motivation without taking away from your focus.

Join workouts or races

To spice things up, consider joining structured workouts or races on platforms like Zwift. These offer a variety of challenges to break up your routine. Plus, you can invite friends for a group ride, which adds a social element, just like riding outdoors. It’s a fun way to stay motivated and push through tougher sessions.

Break up long rides with a double day

Long rides on the trainer can feel overwhelming, but breaking them into two shorter sessions can help. The Norwegian method, used in running and cross-country skiing, combines high-intensity intervals with low-intensity, long-duration sessions, and it can help improve both endurance and recovery. Alternatively, you could combine an outdoor ride in the morning with an indoor ride later in the day to keep things fresh.

Focus less on time

Try not to obsess over the clock or your head unit during your ride. Constantly checking the time, watts, heart rate, or progress can make the session feel longer and more frustrating. Instead, focus on your effort or the entertainment you’re enjoying. Before you know it, the time will fly by.

Reduce your volume and intensity

If you’re still struggling to stay motivated, it’s okay to adjust your approach. To avoid burnout, try reducing the intensity and duration of your sessions, or cut back on the number of rides each week. Everyone’s ideal solution will vary, but many athletes overtrain in the winter. By dialing things back, you can recover properly and maintain a steady pace for the rest of the season.