How to loosen tight pedals

Ever gone to change your pedals out, or move to another bike and they just…won’t…move? We’ve all been there. Here’s a guide to help you when they don’t wanna budge.

Watch out for the chainrings

When your hand is down by the spindle, it means you’re close to those very sharp chainrings. If your hand slips, you may end up with a nasty cut. So it’s a good idea to move the chain to the largest chainring to avoid that.

Right versus left

No, this isn’t a political debate on CPAC. Right pedals loosen counterclockwise and tighten clockwise, while left pedals loosen clockwise and tighten counterclockwise. This design ensures the pedals stay secure while riding, though it can be tricky to remember at first. So make sure, before you’re reefing on your pedal axle, that you’re going the right way.

Secure the bike

A bike repair stand is the best option for keeping your bike stable while you work, but if you don’t have one, you can lean the bike against a wall with the pedal facing away or turn it upside down with the handlebars on the ground.

In both cases, it’s helpful to have a friend hold the bike to keep it steady and prevent unnecessary movement.

Tools needed

To remove a pedal, you’ll need either a 15-mm pedal wrench or 8-mm hex key. If it’s particularly stuck, you can also use another tool to add leverage to the hex key, or even use a rubber mallet to tap the tool to loosen the axle.

Leverage

If it’s particularly tight, you’ll want to use your foot to help. Insert the allen key into the pedal spindle, place your foot on the pedal, and press down with your heel to apply leverage and loosen the pedal. With a pedal wrench, secure it on the axle, use your heel for leverage, and the pedal will loosen.

Penetrating oil

If your arm curls haven’t given you enough oomph to get them off, try spraying penetrating oil on the pedal attachment points and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Let it sit for 10 minutes and it may do the trick.

Bring it to a pro

If you still can’t get it off, then you might as well head off to a bike shop. Chances are they’ve seen much worse and have some creative solutions to add more torque.