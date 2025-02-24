When do I need to replace my cleats?

Clipless pedals definintely help any cyclist, whether on or off the road with both speed and security. The power transfer when you’re locked in is a huge improvement over flat pedals. However, keeping your cleats in good order is crucial for comfort and efficiency. The same goes for installing them correctly. Well-adjusted cleats optimize said power transfer, reduce injury risk, and promote a natural pedalling motion. Customizing cleat placement helps align feet to prevent discomfort and long-term issues like knee pain or numbness. But remember, you also need to swap them out after a certain amount of time.

When it comes to cleat positioning, multi-directional adjustments offer a lot of fine-tuning. You can adjust the medial-lateral foot placement, fore-aft for foot length, and rotational for specific alignment needs. Once you have it dialled in, a correct cleat setup improves your pedallng efficiency bigtime.

Check your cleats and pedals regularly

Once they’re on, don’t forget to check ’em periodically. Your feet are the primary contact point with the bike, driving its movement. Keeping pedals and cleats well-maintained ensures a strong, efficient connection for optimal performance.

When do you need to change your cleats?

Nick Di Cristofaro, service manager at Forza Performance, says it depends on what you’re using.

“For Shimano road and LOOK pedals, you should change them when the rubber pads on the corners wear down to the plastic,” he says. “As for Shimano SPD—they seem to last forever! But replace them when they don’t feel solid anymore while clipping in. They can wear out from dirt and walking.”

Then there’s Wahoo Speedplays. Cristofaro recommends changing them every 6,000 to 8,000 km. “The walkable cleats last much longer in terms of wear from walking since they have a rubber cover on the mechanism, but they still need to be changed (and lubed and cleaned) regularly. This is because the locking device for Speedplay is in the cleat itself, not the pedal,” he says. “The spring clip wears out over time after so many engagements and disengagements.”