MS Bike 1 month training plan

Good news! You’re determined to get out and ride that bike not only for fitness and to enjoy the warmer weather but to put your efforts to good use through an MS Bike event this summer.

Here’s a one-month training program designed to help you complete a 60 or 100 km ride. First things first, though. As Philippe Tremblay points out in this primer for beginner cyclists, there are a few things you need to take care of before you get started.

Bike fit and tune-up

It’s a good idea to try to get someone at a bike store or an experienced cyclist to have a look at you on the bike to make sure it fits. There’s nothing worse than trying to spend lots of time on a bike that doesn’t fit properly. Once that’s done, get your bike into the store for a tune-up before you hit the road to make sure everything is working properly.

Get the right clothes

Yes, there’s a reason cyclists wear shorts with a padded chamois! Avoid chaffing from day one with the right gear.

Gearing and pedals

Spend some time learning about your gears and getting in and out of your pedals. (We’ll talk about that some more below.)

Bring a water bottle

Staying hydrated is important.

Buy a spare tube

Spend some time on YouTube learning how to change a tube.

The plan outlined below gets you started with at least three rides a week. There are options to add other sports to the mix and more cycling workouts for those looking for a more demanding plan. It also incorporates some strength training, which is a critical component of any training plan to help avoid muscle imbalances that can lead to injury and to promote overall fitness and health.

Getting comfortable on the bike

It’s a good idea to some time with working on your bike handling skills. If you haven’t been on a bike for a while, you should do the same. Find yourself a parking lot with lots of room and take some time to work on braking and clipping in and out of your pedals, changing gears, reaching down to grab a water bottle while you’re moving, your balance and cornering.

Weekly schedule

The most important component of a successful training plan is consistency. Three workouts a week for the four weeks leading up to the big day will take you much further than the occasional five-workout week followed by weeks with one or two efforts. Our plan below aims to include three bike rides every week, with the option to add sessions on the bike or some other type of activity.

Monday Day off Tuesday Easy ride Wednesday Rider’s choice/strength work Thursday Intervals/hills/steady-state Friday Day off Saturday Easy ride Sunday Long ride

Easy ride

Ideally, these rides are about half to three-quarters the distance of your long ride each week.

Long ride

The long ride is an important component of your training plan—the goal at MS Bike is to go the distance and make a difference, right? The key to your long ride is to start at a reasonable level and build gradually.

These rides should be done at a 60 to 80 per cent intensity level. The easiest way to gauge that level is to make sure you can keep a conversation going. Make sure you don’t feel completely out of breath while you’re on these rides. Don’t sweat it if you must push a bit beyond that on climbs, but keep things easy the rest of the way.

Most people look to do their long rides on the weekends when they have more time, but any day of the week is fine if you get it done. Here are some suggested long ride builds for the second month of the training program based on goal distances of 60 km or 100 km.

60 km ride goal

Week 1: 35 km

Week 2: 40 km

Week 3: 45 km

Week 4: 60 km MS ride

100 km ride goal

Week 1: 50 km

Week 2: 60 km

Week 3: 70 km

Week 4: 100 km MS ride

Intervals/hills/steady-state

The goal with these sessions is to work on your speed and strength on the bike. The faster you can go, the easier a slower pace will feel when it comes to your big ride later this summer. This session should be anywhere from 45 to 75 minutes in length and should incorporate some pushing the pace.

For example, you could simply ride at a quicker tempo for 20 to 50 minutes. You could also find a hill close by and do some repeats up that. Another option is to do some intervals where you push the pace for either a set time (1 to 3 minutes) or a set distance (500 m to 1 km), with a similar length of time or distance as a recovery in between.

Rider’s choice/strength work

Even though your legs will be doing the lion’s share of the work for your big cycling effort this summer, maintaining overall strength should be a critical component of your training plan. You don’t need to hit a weight room for hours and hours of strength training every week. In fact, that probably would hinder your bike goals as you would likely gain some unwanted muscle mass.

Your strength work should be very mostly focused on core strength and incorporate as many body-weight exercises as possible. Aim to complete a couple of strength sessions a week for about 20 minutes.

For core strength workouts that will help every cyclist, check out this equipment-free program.

To prepare for the strength workout, you should do at least 15 to 20 mins of some sort of warm-up activity—bike, run, brisk walk or an elliptical trainer session are all great options.

Register at msbike.ca



Kevin Mackinnon is a former professional triathlete who has been coaching cyclists, runners and triathletes for over 30 years. He is the editor of Triathlon Magazine and a senior editor at Canadian Cycling Magazine.