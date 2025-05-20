Pro training tips you can use from inside Tudor Pro Cycling

Kurt Bergin-Taylor has spent years steeped in the science of performance. After earning a master’s and PhD in exercise physiology and nutrition in the UK, he moved to Canada to work with Cycling Canada during the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, he’s moved back to Europe, spending time first at Team DSM and now working with Tudor Pro Cycling as Head of Innovation and coach.

His job is to make riders faster—through smart science, careful feedback, and an evolving understanding of how humans adapt to training.

But what can everyday riders actually take from pro training?

It’s more complicated than ‘do what the pros do’

First, Bergin-Taylor stresses that copying a pro’s training program straight up isn’t the way to get faster. “Part-time cyclists shouldn’t just try to mimic pros,” he says. “We try to reduce everything down to a simple formula: input equals output. But humans are complex systems — it’s not just about the training load. It’s nutrition, stress, sleep, recovery, everything.”

At Tudor Pro Cycling the coaching team builds from basic physiological principles like periodization (changing training loads across the season), strategic overloading (pushing hard enough to trigger adaptations), recovery, and supercompensation (getting stronger after rest). They make a detailed plan for each rider — but they constantly tweak it based on performance data, testing, and rider feedback.

“We don’t hand out a three-month plan and say, ‘see you in three months,’” he said. “It’s a living process.”

For regular cyclists, the lesson is clear: have a plan, but be flexible. Pay attention to how you’re adapting, not just what’s written down.

Low cadence training—a great tool (if used right)

One workout that Tudor uses is low cadence, high-torque efforts. In simple terms, that means pedalling more slowly but applying more force each pedal stroke.

“You can build torque either by pushing really hard at normal cadence, or by lowering the cadence and forcing higher torque at moderate power,” Bergin-Taylor said.

Why train this way? It has a range of benefits: improving neuromuscular pathways, building fatigue resistance, and mimicking the demands of specific races — like the cobbled classics, where riders need to grind out power over rough surfaces at lower cadences.

For time-restricted riders, adding a bit of low-cadence work can be useful—but only if they already have a consistent training routine in place.

“If you’re not training consistently, eating well, sleeping well, and managing progressive overload, low-cadence drills won’t save you,” he said. “The biggest gains come just from riding your bike consistently first.”

Volume vs. intensity—building your season smartly

So if you’re a typical rider right now—it’s May, maybe your big events are a month or two away—what should you be doing?

Bergin-Taylor suggests looking at the big picture the way the pros do: work backwards from your goal events. For Tudor, that might mean peaking for the Giro d’Italia in May, so they start building base fitness months earlier.

“In the off-season, we’re focused heavily on low-intensity aerobic development,” he said. “That means riding at a pace where you’re below your first lactate threshold — what people sometimes call ‘Zone 2’.”

In practice, that means long, steady rides where you can still talk — but staying disciplined not to turn every group ride into a hammerfest. In Tudor’s program, they also do a little bit of intensity—but carefully measured.

“A rough rule of thumb could be, if you’re training six days in a block, maybe one of those is a harder intensity day,” Bergin-Taylor said.

Intensity (intervals, sprints, hard climbing) gives a bigger short-term stimulus, but it also causes more fatigue—and the gains don’t last as long without a strong aerobic foundation. Base miles—even if they feel boring—build structural changes in your body that last for years.

“It’s consistency that matters most,” he said. “Week after week, month after month.”