Strava announces Year in Sport with some interesting new trends

Fitness app Strava announced the release of its annual Year In Sport: Trend Report, identifying the trends that shaped the global active landscape in 2024.

The training platform analyzed activity data from its global community of more than 135 million people across over 190 countries, alongside insights from a randomized global survey of more than 5,000 active people, both on and off the Strava platform.

The findings show a shift towards prioritizing balance over burnout, with a growing interest in social connections through fitness.

Key findings include:

Runners are gettin’ together via Strava

There was a significant increase in run clubs and group activities, with ‘making social connections’ identified as the leading motivator for people to exercise.

Group activities increased. There was a 59 per cent rise in running club participation globally in 2024.

58 per cent of survey respondents said they made new friends via fitness groups, while nearly 1 in 5 Gen Z participants went on a date with someone they met through exercise. That’s four times more likely to want to meet people through working out than at a bar.

Stronger bonds meant more miles: A 40 per cent average increase in activity length (runs, rides, hikes) with more than 10 people compared to when alone.

Athletes are focusing on staying fresh

In 2024, views on an active lifestyle shifted; people favored balance over burnout, opting for shorter workouts and more rest days during marathon training.

The trend of pushing to extremes was replaced by a more sustainable approach. That helped people stay active long-term while prioritizing mental health and recovery.

Rise in shorter workouts: More than one-fifth of all workouts were micro-movements (under 20 minutes), supporting sustainable routines.

Socializing during workouts: Large group activities increased by 13 per cent and had three times more downtime than solo activities, with participants taking time for coffee or conversation during their workouts.

The number of marathons, ultramarathons, and century rides logged in 2024 rose by 9 per cent.

Ok Boomers

While balance and social connections were prioritized, they didn’t prevent people from meeting their goals. In 2024, Strava’s global community challenged societal norms and defied generational stereotypes to achieve their fitness goals.

Boomers set the pace: Boomers and Gen X outpaced Millennials and Gen Z in both mileage and in achieving King or Queen of the Mountain (KOM/QOM) crowns.

Women led the way: Women were 20 per cent more likely than men to achieve a crown on Strava in 2024.

Female cyclists on Strava grew by 11 per cent, and the share of men uploading yoga or pilates increased by 15 per cent.

“This year showed that people are taking control of their active lives in a way that suits them,” Zipporah Allen, chief business officer at Strava, said. “We’re seeing how women are thriving, younger generations are connecting through fitness, and older generations are still setting records. At Strava, we recognize all efforts, and this report highlights the range of achievements within our global community.”