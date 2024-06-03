Are you tucking too early on a descent? (Or at all)

Although tucks have come and gone over the years (R.I.P super tuck) getting low and narrow is still a crucial aspect of cycling. After a long climb, it’s a nice break to be able to coast and get aero on a descent. The tuck is an advanced descending technique that helps reduce air resistance and allows you to go faster downhill.

To help you descend with confidence and control, here are some tips.

Hand positions

There are two hand positions you can use while descending.

In the drops:

This position provides stability and better access to the brakes. It’s ideal for roads with hard corners where you need to slow down.

Even the broadcast motorcycle struggles to keep up with Tom Pidcock when he’s descending 😲💨 pic.twitter.com/KfPfJrODNg — Eurosport (@eurosport) October 14, 2023

On the tops:

This position is less stable because your hands are farther from the brakes. Use it cautiously. And remember, this is not the “super tuck” which saw riders get on the tops but push their head over the bars. Although your hands are on the tops, you are pushing your rear back on the seat. You should also note that this position gives you less control, so if there are several sharp corners you may want to place your hands on the drops.

Relax those arms

Keep your arms relaxed to absorb shocks from the road. Tensing up can lead to speed wobbles or loss of control.

Gradual release of brakes

If you’re uncomfortable letting go of the brakes, try this technique:

On a long straight section of the descent, release the brakes slightly to build up more speed.

Gradually get used to higher speeds by alternating between releasing and applying the brakes.

Over time, this builds confidence and helps you descend faster.

Safety first

Always ride within your comfort zone and maintain control of your bike.

Tuck those knees in

When descending long, straight hills, tuck both knees inward so they touch the top tube of your bike.

When to tuck

Generally, the rule for tucking is when you simply can’t pedal anymore. Once you find yourself spinning out of your biggest (hardest) gear, you should get into the tuck. That speed will vary depending on the gradient, but use your cadence as a prompt to get into a tuck. However, even when you’re pedalling fast down a hill, it’s still a good idea to get narrow and aero on the drops. You can build up lots of speed and then get into your tuck position once you run out of gears.