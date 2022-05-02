Holy moly, does Puck Pieterse ever have some skills

Puck Pieterse is one of the biggest names on the cyclocross and MTB scene. At the u-23 world championships in January, she took the win and rainbow jersey. She rides for the Alpecin-Fenix squad, home to another dutch ‘crosser, Mathieu van Der Poel. Cross racers are known to have great power, and great skills. That may be why some of the top riders in the world on the road are just as good off of it: look at MvdP, Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos.

If you want to see an example of some great riding, then check out this video below. It’s seriously impressive.