The new Zwift Racing Score: How it works

The weather is getting colder, so if you’re a fan of indoor riding, you’re probaby about to fire up Zwift. If you’re like me, you might like to jump into a race or two every week. They make the time go by and they are (sort of) fun!

Enter the Zwift Racing Score. The online training platform announced the new metric on Monday.

How it works

It ranges from 0 to 1000, with higher scores indicating better performance. This article explains how the score is calculated, how it evolves over time, and its role in Zwift races.

Starting score

Your ZRS begins with a seed score, which is derived from your weight and historical power data. Zwift analyzes your activities over the past 90 days, focusing on your best 30-second and 10-minute power outputs. These figures are then processed through an algorithm to produce your initial score, which determines your eligibility for different race categories.

Race categories

While not every race on Zwift uses the ZRS for categorization, the majority do. As of October 7, 2024, the standard ZRS categories are:

690-1000

520-690

350-520

180-350

1-180

These categories help match riders of similar abilities in scored races.

Updating your score

Your ZRS can change based on your race results and the competitiveness of the field. Finishing higher against stronger opponents typically yields a greater score increase than the same finish against weaker competitors.

Your score can also rise if you achieve new personal bests in 30-second or 10-minute power outputs. Conversely, if older performances age out of the 90-day window and are replaced with lower figures, your score may decrease.

Additionally, the scoring algorithm incorporates a decay factor. If you don’t participate in races or set new power bests, your score may gradually decline.

It’s important to note that your ZRS reflects a dynamic prediction of your racing performance. As it adjusts with your results and power numbers, it aims to place you in competitive groups that provide a satisfying racing experience.

Accessing your racing score

You can find your ZRS in the Zwift Companion app and on your profile at zwift.com.