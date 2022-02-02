10 super important things you’re going to have to explain to your non-cycling partner

Hey look at you, you’re in a relationship. Oh, they aren’t a cyclist? Well then, at some point you’re going to have to provide them with a few insights on what they are getting themselves into. So, while you’ve maybe been able to hide just how much of your life is sucked up by riding your bike all day, through the initial stages of the relationship, it’s time to provide some insight on what life will really be like.

Here are a few of the things you should explain.

1. Weekends are all about long rides

Well maybe not the entire weekend. There’s some time between 6 and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday night, I guess. The long group ride on Sunday though, tends to leave us cyclists pretty whipped, so the Saturday date time needs to be pretty mellow. (Actually, ideally it includes food, too, please and thank you.) And don’t even think about going out Sunday night. It’s couch and carbs time.

2. What yes of course my bike is coming with me everywhere

What’s the point of heading to a beautiful cottage for the weekend if I can’t enjoy the beautiful roads up there?

3. I eat all the time. No really.

I have a very simple eating program. It’s called the “see food” diet. Everything I see, I eat. Are you going to finish that, btw?

4. I have more than one bike and I need space everywhere

In my apartment, in your car when we’re going somewhere and any other storage areas I have access to. (That reminds me, I need to pick up my gravel bike that’s been sitting at the bike store for a few weeks.)

5. Holidays will always be for races or training

The good news is, it’s like a mini-vacation for us! You can come along and watch? And maybe pass me a water bottle. And maybe cheer me up when I flat after the first lap.

6. Don’t make me choose between you and the bike. Just don’t.

Unless you wanna ride too? Maybe you could get a bike and join me? That might be fun.

7. Be prepared for lots of fitness-oriented gifts

It is just so much easier to get gifts while I’m at the bike store! Other than the grocery store, that’s really the only place I shop. Don’t you love your Campagnolo bottle-opener and Rapha coffee mug?

8. Don’t expect prompt replies when I am out riding

Yes, I know that the insanely watch and bike computer I have shows texts as they come in, but when I am out riding I am pretty much dialled in to my power numbers or pace. And, when I stop, I really have to eat (see above), so there’s not much time there to respond to a text, either. But I may send you a few selfies with all my pals in Lycra, at least.

9. When we get together with my cycling friends, we’ll pretty much only talk about bikes

But pretty soon you’ll know who Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos and you can join in on our detailed analysis! It will be fun!

10. Believe it or not, you want me to do all this training

Even I don’t like myself when I miss a workout.