3 reasons why you should fat bike this winter

Winter is here in Canada so that means you’re either jumping on the trainer or bundling up and getting out in the cold. Many cyclists like to swap their road bike for a mountain or gravel bike in the winter as it slows them down and is a little safer if the roads are slippery. If that’s you, you may want to try a fat bike this year.

Coach Peter Glassford of Consummate Athlete, is a big fan of riding the fat bike in the cold months, either on its own or in concert with indoor riding.

“Ideally, you can do both,” Glassford says. “But for me fat biking is a great way to incorporate a variety of skills into your training in the winter.”

1. You have to pay attention

When you’re riding indoors, you really don’t need to use your eyes, Glassford says. In fact, on a trainer there’s no requirement to look around, use navigation or balance. (Unless you use rollers, which fewer people are doing these days.) Riding outside means you have to pay attention and use your technique, especially if you’re on trails or snow. You stay sharp.

2. It’s more fun

Riding outside will definitely make the time go by, as opposed to staring at s screen. It’s also closer to your goals of riding on the roads or trails, which you’ll do in the spring. “To me, that’s why fat biking is great. On fun terrain, like mountain biking. It’s really great training. It’s just more true to your riding in the summer to ride a bike outdoors.” Ideally, he says, you can do both. Use the trainer for quality indoor sessions, then use your fat bike to work on skills or an endurance ride.

3. Technique

“There are many demands of fat biking for skills,” he says. Braking, standing, working on your pedal stroke, keeping traction in slippery stuff. Working on skidding, drifting, they are all good ways to hone your technique. Especially if you’re going a little slower and in the snow or slush. “I often tell people to use flat pedals on the fat bike.” Not being connected to the bike as with pedals helps you think about things like taking your foot out on a corner, for example.

Glassford also points out that Canada has so many beautiful green (er, white) spaces, and with our long winter, it’s a joy to get outside and in nature with your friends. So if you’re thinking about trying it, now is the time!