5 things to help you pick the right cycling club

Spring is here! If you are considering trying racing, or group rides, being part of a club is a must. It’s a great way to learn more about riding in packs, honing your skills, and meeting people who share the same passion.

There are a lot of clubs across this country, so it might seem overwhelming to try and find the one that is right for you.

Chris Reid of the Ontario Cycling Association has five tips to help you figure out the club that suits you.

1. Group rides

If you’re looking to race, or just ride socially with people, there’s no better option on the weekend, or during the week, than a group ride. It’s a super way to pass the time, and to get better at riding in a pack. If you ride with more experienced riders, you’ll learn all about group riding etiquette, and most likely pick up a few tips you might not learn on your own. Also, it’s fun! Heading out on a long ride on the weekend with a bunch of people is a very satisfying experience, as you can all know you accomplished something as a group. Plus, if you feel like dipping your cleat in your first bike race, a group ride is good practice.

2. Proximity

It may sound obvious, but having a club close to you will make it way more worthwhile. You don’t want to have to drive for hours to jump in on your local time trial or ride, so try and find a club that is nearby. If you can ride there, even better.

3 . Riders with similar goals

When you are trying to figure out which club is best for you, ask someone at the club what people are into. Are they into racing? Training? Touring? You don’t want to match yourself with the wrong crowd, as it will quickly become unenjoyable. Check out the club website for photos or reports about their events, and see if that seems like something for you.

4. Kit!

Listen, you are going to want to show off your club kit on rides and races, so make sure you dig it. This is basically your work outfit when you’re on the bike, so do check out the club’s Facebook page and see if you can see yourself wearing its jersey and bibs.

5. Mentorship

One of the greatest assets of riding with a club is learning from others. So ask around. Do they have mentors? Rider leaders? Riders who may have raced, or still do, who may want to give you advice on training? If you’re newer to cycling, a mentor can be very helpful in your journey.