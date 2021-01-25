Tricks for taking better photos of your bike

You spend enough time with your bike that it definitely deserves some space in your phone’s photo album. When you’ve recently cleaned it or upgraded a component, or even just when you’re feeling particularly attached to it, you may feel compelled to stage a nice photoshoot for your inanimate best friend.

Nick Iwanyshyn is a professional photographer who has worked for Maclean’s, the Globe and Mail and Easton, 3T Bikes, Specialized, Canadian Cycling Magazine, Liv and Muc-Off, among others. He shared some tips for taking the best photos of your bike.

“The Rules”

There are certain methods of positioning a bike that, for various reasons, have become the standard for taking a ‘good’ bike photo. Some traditionalists will turn their nose at an improperly aligned pedal, but, Iwanyshyn says that if you like how something looks you should go for it. “This is a better time than ever to make mistakes and break the rules,” he says. “You don’t have to follow the guidelines.”

All that being said, here are some standards many cyclists try to adhere to when taking bike photos:

-Face the camera with the drive-side

-Keep the chain in the big ring at the front

-Put it in the smallest cog in the back

-Line up the crank arms flat horizontally

-Take off the bottles and saddle bag

-Tube valves should be in matching positions and ideally lined up with the logos on the tire.

Magic tricks

The photos of a bike seemingly just magically standing upright aren’t all photoshopped. “There’s this classic trick,” says Iwanyshyn, “have a friend hold the hoods and stand as far away as they can, then let go for a second. Take the picture, then grab it.” He says this is the easiest way to make the bike look like it’s standing without actually having to prop it up.

If you’re going on a solo ride (as many in 2020/2021 will do), Iwanyshyn suggests finding a method of propping up your bike by ratcheting your non-drive side pedal against either a nice stick, some well-shaped rocks or even just a curb at the side of the road.

Background is key

“You wanna identify background before you put the bike in it,” says Iwanyshyn. “Find a background that isn’t super busy and watch out for hard horizontal or vertical lines. If there’s a pole or wire behind the bike, might get mixed up or jumbled up with the frame. Neutral background over components of the bikes—they don’t get lost in it.”

He says a classic background is a bright, clean, wall without signs. “Look for a background where you can identify shape of the frame and the wheels,” says Iwanyshyn. “This is also a good tip for general cycling photos.”

If you’re shooting on a camera, Iwanyshyn says a lower aperture number will help blow out the background. ” You want to differentiate the bike frame from the background,” he says, “this gives you definition between the frame and the background.”

Positioning

Iwanyshyn suggests taking the photo far enough away that whole bike is in the frame, but not too far that you can’t identify the components. “A bit of empty space on either side is good,” he says. “Add a bit more space up top if you’re making an Instagram story or more space on the sides for a post. The idea is to give the bike some room to breathe in frame but not so much that you get the stop signs in the background.”

He suggests making the bike is as vertical as possible—otherwise the handlebars can poke out awkwardly to one side or another.

“When you take the photo get a bit lower so you’re not looking down at the bike,” says Iwanyshyn. “You’re shooting the bike at eye-level with the top tube. Square up the phone or lens of the camera at the same angle bike—Make sure it’s not looking up to or down to the bike.”

Experiment with it

The best way to learn to take good bike photos is to take enough photos that you learn what works and what doesn’t. Even individual bikes will photograph differently—a matt bike will look best in different lighting than a glossy bike. “Experiment,” says Iwanyshyn. “Shoot the bike straight on, or shoot it looking down the bike. There are many ways to sway away form the standard bike photo. Get a bit closer and take some detail shots: A close up on components or a super muddy drive train do well, especially now that phone cameras are so advanced.”