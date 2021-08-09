Bikes, boats and Olympic gold medals

When the Canadian women’s eight crossed the line first at Sea Forest Waterway, they earned the country’s first gold in that event in nearly 30 years. That race was in a boat but, for one athlete, bikes were an important part of the journey to Tokyo.

Cross training is now a common part of most high performance training programs. But sometimes the side-sport becomes more than just an a path to fitness. This is the case for Kristen Kit, the coxswain of the Canadian Women’s 8+ that brought home gold from Tokyo. What started as a means to an end for boats (there is a weight element to coxing), became a passion in its own right. And, in unexpected ways, helped her improve her skills in the boat.

What is a coxswain and how does biking help?

If you’re not familiar with rowing, you probably have two questions at this point. First, what is a coxswain? Second, how could riding a bike help make a coxswain better in the boat?

There are nine athletes in a rowing eight. A coxswain joins the eight rowers. While the position is often misunderstood as simply steering, they play an crucial role in the large, fast-moving boat. They execute the race plan, respond to what other boats are doing and coordinate the effort eight athletes so, when the U.S. boat starts to attack, the Canadians respond as one, multiplying each others efforts, instead reacting individually and working against each other. And yes, they also steer, which is harder than it looks when you’re piloting a 60-foot (18m) long boat – and a combined mass of around 700kg (rowers + cox + boat) – down a narrow lane with just over 2m of space between oars and lane marker buoys.

So, how do bikes help?

“Coxing is a very specific and high skill seat in the boat. It’s really hard to learn how to be a good coxswain,” says Kit. “You’re basically telling people what to do, without doing it yourself. I figured out that I could learn a lot from trying really hard on a bike and relate back to rowing. Cycling was an avenue to feel what it was like to do a 20 hour week, or do 2×3 min intervals. Rowing, like cycling, is a mix of high volume training and really short intervals. Riding bikes gave me the opportunity to try both those out.”

Kit started racing local road races in Victoria, B.C. “There’s a really great sense of community here, and I got sucked in,” she recalls. That led to a year racing with InstaFund LaPrima, a team started by another water-to-wheels crossover athlete Isabella Bertold. Racing, like training, helped hone Kit’s boat skills.

“Crits and ‘cross really helped with understanding race tactics. They happen faster in bike racing. Boats are different, but similar. Get to point A to point B the fastest is same. The combination of understanding how the rowers feel when they’re really tired, and how to understand race tactics, really helped me develop alongside my teammates.”

Training grounds at Fujino And the glamourous spin bike set-up of an Olympian

Training (x2) and Tokyo

Adding cycling to the rowing training schedule made for busy days in the months leading up to Tokyo. Kit would go out with the rowers for their eight A.M. morning row then try squeeze in her own ride before joining them again for second row. On days where there were team meetings, weights sessions, video work, or work to be done rigging the boats, that ride would be bumped into the evening.

In Japan, athletes were under strict quarantine with detailed protocols controlling their movements. Cyclists had to submit detailed ride plans and have an escort outside the athlete village. For Kit, whose riding was part of training still, but not part of her primary sport, that meant getting very familiar with indoor training, in the midst of summer heat.

“At Sagamihara City, for our training camp, I had a 350m track that I could run on. I also had my Juliana on a trainer, and I joined the world of Zwift. We didn’t have much to do, so it was actually kind of nice.”

Training in the Olympic villiage was at least outdoors, sort of. Zwift, with a view

When the rowers moved to the official athletes village in Tokyo, the same protocols remained, but with a change of scenery.

“I was on our balcony and actually had quite a nice view,” says Kit, adding that the women rowers would come visit her and feed her snacks to keep her entertained on the trainer. “Down below me, the best runners in the world would be doing openers and training or the BMX team would be practicing sprint starts. It was a really cool thing to be part of, to be in that environment.”

On the water, Canada’s women’s 8+ proved they’re also the best in the world. With Kit at the helm, they led their final from start to finish to win the gold medal. It’s Canada’s first in the event since 1992

From Tokyo to singletrack

So what’s Kristen Kit doing now that she’s accomplished a goal she chased for over 10 years? Going riding, of course. This fall, she’s signed up for the TransRockies Singletrack 6, Fernie Gravel Grind and potentially the new BCBR Gravel Explorer.

As those events suggest, Kit’s gradually transitioned from racing road to primarily riding gravel and mountain bikes.

“I learned a lot about road racing, and I really benefited from the time at InstaFund,” says Kit. “But I really love dirt. and the skills aspect, that you’re trying hard, but there’s always a technical challenge, too.”

For the rower, used to team sports, the community dynamic helped draw her into the woods.

“I love the community off-road, and that you can try hard in a positive way. I’m new, but I feel really welcome. There’s so many pro female riders that get me so stoked on the sport.”

Among those pros? Canada’s own Andréane Lanthier Nadeau.

“I’m a huge fan of ALN, she’s so rad and good on a bike,” says Kit, who actually rides one of Lanthier Nadeau’s old race bikes. The two met while they were both training in Victoria, B.C. “She was selling her trail bike and I got lucky, she sold it to me. Along with a few tips here and there. It’s been cool, I’ve ridden it into the ground over the years.”

With a race bike and race pedigree, will Kit be chasing more podiums off-road this fall?

“I’m mostly going to have fun, drink beer and ride my bike in cool places,” says Kit, who quickly admits she might still get a little competitive, even in her time off. “Of course I’m going to try hard. I’m always going to try hard. I’m so amped and my motivation is quite high. But I’ve barely ridden a bike in six weeks, so we’ll see how that goes,” she adds with a laugh.

“I’m stoked – single track six is going to be so cool. I don’t expect to be fast. I’m just stoked to go, ride hard, then hang out with people and drink beer at the end of the day.”