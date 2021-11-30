Check out Julian Alaphilippe’s sweet pain cave

It’s indoor training season, and everyone is dusting off their pain caves. Indoor training is a great way to get high-quality speedwork, or just to avoid the cold.

The French professional road cyclist, Julian Alaphilippe and reigning UCI World Road Champion, who currently rides for UCI WorldTeam Deceuninck–Quick-Step has a pretty nice set-up.

Not only does he have a super cool rainbow jersey-themed trainer (I mean, of course) but looks like his team has hung up his yellow and rainbow jerseys as inspiration. And of course, the flooring is provided by team sponsor, QuickStep.

And that nice big TV screen is sure to help him in his Zwifting. Who knows, maybe the next time you’re riding on Zwift you’ll spot him?