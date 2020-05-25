Experiencing knee pain? These 8 stretches might help

Whether it’s a gradually increasing ache or a sudden, mid-ride discomfort, most cyclists have experienced knee pain at one point or another. A heavy training load or getting back on the road after a winter on the trainer may be factors in those early season knee aches and pains, but it’s hard to self-diagnose. Whatever the cause of the discomfort, stretching and strengthening the muscles around your knees (you can’t stretch the knee itself) might help you get back to riding comfortably and focusing on the enjoyment of the ride.

Dr. Alex Ritza, a Toronto based chiropractor and avid cyclist is well versed in the world of knee pain. These are eight stretches he would recommend for a cyclist with non-specific knee pain.

1. Hamstring stretch- Straight leg hinge

2. Hamstring stretch-Ground sweep

3. Dynamic and static lateral hip stretch





4. Lunge hip flexor stretches

5. Knee to chest

6. Bent knees to chest

7. Arms open, crossed leg rock





8. Chair stretch



With pain related to cycling, its important to remember that bike fit and cleat positioning could also be contributing factors. If the pain isn’t gong away after a week of stretching, or keeps coming back every ride, you should consider contacting a professional.

