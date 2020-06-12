How to be late for a group ride

Riding bikes with friends is one of the best parts about riding bikes. There’s very little that is more fun than following a friend down a trail, or twisting corners of a mountain pass. The feeling’s so good that multiple movies have been made devoted to just this specific joy.

But, there is one phenomenon common to every single group ride, ever. It doesn’t matter if it is mountain bikes, road bikes, gravel adventures or a three-week bikepacking expedition. There will always be one person that holds up the group.

That person will, almost without exception, be me.

So, if you’re looking to be last to arrive at meeting place, or to miss your friends all together, I am here to help. It is my one true area of expertise.

Of course, you could always use this as a way to make sure you’re never the one holding up your ride buddies. I’ll leave that choice up to you.

1) Show up when the ride is supposed to start.

If the post-work ride is planned for 5:30, that means show up at 5:30, right? Well, apparently other people think that time is when the ride should start, not when people should start rolling into the parking lot. These people will be the ones there 15 minutes early and ready to roll out by 5:25

Best used in combination with one, or several of the reasons below.

2) Start changing into ride clothes when you show up

Apparently, people exist that are organized enough to be wearing their ride clothes when they arrive at the meeting spot. Except for maybe shoes and helmet, but basically ready to ride. This has never happened to me.

A fun variation is to change when you arrive, then keep changing your layers every time the temperature changes 0.75-degrees or the wind makes an abrupt directional change. Everyone will appreciate the time to cool off while you perfectly regulate your body temperature.

3) Go to the wrong parking lot / meeting place

Most trail networks have more than one entrance and most coffee shops have more than one location. Be sure to be vague about which one you’re planning to meet your buddies at, so you have a believable reason why your 15 minutes late.

4) Immediately start fidgeting with your bike

As soon as you show up, lead with “I just have to … ” – this could be setting your tire pressure, changing your suspension settings (be sure to bounce around the parking lot for several minutes to make sure it is perfect), adjusting a derailleur, aligning your disc brakes calipers, or even completely tearing you bike apart trying to find that pesky creak. As long as it takes forever while everyone is watching. And waiting.

Bonus points if you can find a friend that works at a bike shop and ask them to fix it for you. They probably didn’t get enough of that at work, and will be excited to lend a hand.



5) Never store all of your gear in one place

To ensure you’re frantically searching for your Garmin or Allen keys or helmet or sunglasses at the very moment you needed to leave to be on time, it helps to scatter your riding gear all over the house. It’s not just your ride friends that will appreciate this. Any roommates or housemates will appreciate this as well.

6) Don’t look at the weather beforehand

Even if all your gear is stored in one place, a drastic change in weather could still throw your layering strategy into complete disarray. Ignore the fact that there is an entire field of professionals trained to do nothing but predict what the weather will be later in the day. Instead, wait until your supposed to leave before looking for any sign of rain, then frantically search for the perfect rain jacket for this scenario.

7) Get held up by traffic

Whether it’s heavier than usual traffic during rush hour, an accident, or a missed ferry, there’s always a way to blame being late on cars. Don’t help yourself by setting reasonable expectations for travel time (or making ferry reservations, for you west and east coast people) and definitely don’t consider cutting out cars altogether and riding to the meeting point.

8) Don’t leave yourself enough time to ride to the meeting point

Ok, so you’ve stopped driving to ride bikes. Nice work. Now its time to move on to the more advanced technique: setting unreasonable expectations about how long it will take to ride to where you’re meeting your friends. This is trickier. To not feel bad about being late, you have to set an expectation based in some form of reality so that it is believable, even if you’re the only one who believes.

Here, Strava can be useful. Look at your fastest time for segments along the route, then extrapolate that average speed. It doesn’t matter if you set that time on a max-effort group road ride. There’s nothing saying you can’t hold 42 km/hr for 15 minutes on your enduro bike, is there?

9) Sleep through your alarm

Or completely forget to set an alarm at all. Rest and recovery are an important part of training, right?

10) Don’t forget the classics

There’s a long history of being late to meet people that exists outside the world of cycling. Don’t be shy about drawing this in. Get a phone call from an aunt. Run into a friend as you’re leaving the house. Or stick with cycling and say you were late because you were watching a Spring Classic. Even Paris-Roubaix runs behind schedule sometimes. That can’t be your fault, can it?

Well, that’s pretty much it. There might be a couple more, but I was supposed meet a friend for a ride 10 minutes ago, so I’ll leave it there. What did I miss?