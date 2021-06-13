How to find the best roads to train in your area

If you’re trying to train on your bike, or practice climbing hills, riding the same roads over and over again can get old pretty quickly. The best way to find a new cycling route is to ride with someone who has done it before. Beyond that, there isn’t a perfect resource for discovering the best local roads and hills for cycling, but there are a few ways you can find some good places to check out. Here are some tools to discover local gems you might not know about.

RideWithGPS

RideWithGPS lets users upload routes they’ve created. To search for a route you can use for training close to home, input your city and use the options on the side to choose a distance and elevation you’re looking for.

ClimbByBike

ClimbByBike lists climbs all over the world, 86 of which are in Canada. Users can comment on the climbs and submit stories of their experiences riding them. See if there are any around you that you haven’t yet gone up.

Strava Segment Explore

Under the ‘Explore’ tab on desktop, click on ‘Segment Explore’. Strava lists popular local segments. The segments can also be sorted by climb categorization if you live in a particularly hilly area. While most segments are relatively accurate with elevation data, there will be occasional errors in the reported gradient, so don’t plan an entire hills ride solely around a Strava segment you haven’t yet explored.

On mobile, Strava has also introduced a new feature under the ‘maps’ tab, called ‘Go for a Workout.’ The app will suggest segments where riders frequent train—it also lists how many repeats cyclists will do of the segment on average per workout. Similar to the desktop ‘Segment Explore’, Strava mobile’s ‘Visit Popular Spots’ will show you how many athletes have ridden a popular segment and the number of total efforts that have been done on the road.

Professional races

If there are any cycling races held in or around your area look up the routes—chances are, they will hit up some of the best climbs and roads. Races like the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal, GP Cycliste Gatineau and the BC Superweek events are fun examples. Even races that are no longer (such as the Tour of Alberta) will offer some great inspiration for routes, or even just segments, that you can try out.

Copy others

If you see other cyclists on Strava riding frequently on a particular road, there’s (probably) a reason for it. You don’t have to copy their entire route, but if you’re in the area it’s worth popping by and seeing what all the fuss is about.

Join a local cycling group

Most cities have cycling groups and teams for riders of all abilities. Try Google, and if you’re having trouble making a decision consult a local bike shop. It can be intimidating pulling up to your first group ride, but the benefits of riding with others and pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone will make it worth it. Word of mouth or an invitiation to ride can be the best way to learn all the cycling secrets your city has to offer.