Pro cyclists on how to avoid, heal, or, come to terms with saddle sores

When chatting with a non-cyclist, saddle pain is often a point of conversation. “Oh I had a bike, but my butt hurt so much after riding it a few times,” the sometimes-rider might say. You, a beacon of cycling knowledge, will reply with: “Ah, yes, that’s why we wear those special spandex shorts with padding. They look a bit weird but they make riding so comfortable.”

But it’s a bit more nuanced than that. You’ve neglected to note a major annoyance that many cyclists have to deal with: saddle sores.

Saddle sores are irritations generally localized in the area where your body is in contact with your saddle. They develop due to ongoing pressure or chafing from your saddle, and can range from a slightly irritating red raised bump to a debilitating bloody gash. Not all cyclists experience saddle sores. For those who do, taking a day or two off the bike to deal with the bacteria-filled pore is usually enough to heal the wound. This less-talked-about (and kind of gross) aspect of cycling is a reality for many cyclists and no one solution fits all. The unfortunate truth is that some people never find a permanent solution to the sores, other than an upsetting prescription to “take time off the bike.”

Treating (or trying to treat) saddle sores

Lying on his stomach, naked, with his butt covered in cream, Groupama – FDJ cyclist Antoine Duchesne joked from his hotel room during the Giro (on an audio call) that saddle sores are the story of his career. Despite trying different types of chamois, special saddles and “all the creams in the world and all the tricks in the book,” the 29-year-old cyclist still says there’s nothing he’s been able to do to prevent saddle sores.

Stage races—events that consist of several races ridden on consecutive days— can be the perfect storm for saddle sores. For some unlucky riders, such as Duchesne, simply training consistently will cause the irritations to develop.

Duchesne says, in the professional peloton, his is not a unique experience. “Last year, I had a teammate who had to pull out of the Giro because he was too injured from a saddle sore,” he said. “Yesterday, I was talking with a guy from Bora, and he has trouble as well. We try to find tricks, and everybody has his own tricks, but nothing works so much.”

Although he’s tried using cortisone cream to reduce inflammation, he says it’s risky because it makes the skin thinner, which causes it to break more easily, triggering a vicious cycle of inflammation and sores. “You basically never get your head out of the water,” he said. “It sucks. It’s terrible.”

He’s currently resorted to using numbing cream and adhesive bandages while he races, which works during the race but causes the wounds to open up even more because he can’t feel them while he’s riding. “It really hurts, and you don’t get used to it,” Duchesne said, bleakly.

Avoiding saddle sores

Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM), says her best advice for avoiding saddle sores is to always change and shower as soon as possible after riding. “If a shower isn’t possible, then always travel with some kind of disinfectant wipes,” says the 30-year-old Canadian pro. “Do not hang out for hours in your chamois after the race or this will likely lead to saddle sores.”

Kirchmann also notes that riders planning on competing in multi-day events, or even riding long distances for consecutive days, should make sure they have both clothing and saddles that work for their bodies before starting.

Basic tricks

If you keep getting saddle sores, there are some basic changes you can make: wearing new (consistently washed) bibs, trying a different saddle shape, adjusting your fit and using chamois cream.

Most cyclists will say to avoid hair removal in the area, as it will be prone to irritation and ingrown hairs when it grows back. Others, however, argue that shaving can be a solution for some very hairy cyclists.

If you’ve already developed saddle sores, tea tree oil, Polysporin, Epsom salt baths, Sudocrem (or other antiseptic healing creams used to treat diaper rash) and aloe vera gel are all options to help soothe, prevent bacterial growth and heal the irritations.