Rouvy launches virtual campaign to support women cyclists

On Monday, the indoor cycling platform Rouvy launched a new campaign aimed at encouraging women to ride indoors. It’s called Rouvy for Women, and it runs from March 6th to 19th. The program is designed to encourage women to experience the benefits of indoor cycling and reach their fitness goals.

Indoor cycling has become increasingly popular in recent years for people wanting to get fit. It provides a safe, easy way to get some solid cardio at home. A survey conducted by the company concluded that that 87 per cent of women said their main reason for cycling was to stay fit and keep in shape. One of the key factors for choosing indoor cycling was to avoid bad weather.

“Our goal is for indoor cycling to be enjoyed by everyone. We want to build an inclusive community for all, where women can feel confident about themselves and become more motivated,” Petr Samek, CEO of Rouvy, said. “I believe these initiatives will create positive change and more opportunities for women who love cycling.”

The campaign will include women group rides, training plans, special festive rides across various time zones on International Women’s Day on March 8th, and a challenge across some of the most stunning scenery of Scandinavia ending at Haukland beach.

There will also be prizes, free trials and hand-picked routes to explore. To learn more, head on over to Rouvy.com