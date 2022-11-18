Train like the pros at Zwift training camps

Want to spice up your winter a little? How about doing some workouts created by some of the best in the world in a series of special training camps on Zwift?

Ineos-Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma, Team Bike Exchange-Jayco, and Movistar Team will each be hosting two-week training camps on Zwift. There will be a variety of different workouts for you to try, created by some of the world’s best. The series begins in Nov. 21 and goes to Jan. 15.

You can join one or all, it’s up to you. Every time you complete a stage you’ll unlock some very special awards.

Global group workouts

Jump in with people from all over the world in scheduled group workouts and up your training a notch.

Train like a pro

If you’ve ever wanted to ride like the men and women you see on television, now’s your chance. A whole host of workouts designed by the riders who race the grand tours and monuments await you.

Some of the workouts have been designed by none other than Geraint Thomas,Annemiek van Vleuten, Tom Pidcock. Marianne Vos and Wout van Aert. Each one of them has a specific goal, based on their expertise.

Race!

Starting in December, there will be races to jump into, and you can even wear WorldTour team kits on courses inspired by the real thing.

To see the workout schedules and sign up for races, check out Zwift.com