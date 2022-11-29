Wahoo announces UCI World Cycling Centre immersive training series

On Tuesday Wahoo Fitness, announced it is is pulling back the curtain and giving athletes the chance to go behind-the-scenes at the coveted UCI World Cycling Center through a series of insightful Wahoo X video workouts.

The new Wahoo X “A Week With the UCI World Cycling Center” series is available to watch and ride from today on the Wahoo Systm platform.

Athletes will have an opportunity to experience the life of a UCI World Cycling Center athlete, training like a pro cyclist with the track, road, MTB and BMX racing teams. The series starts with a tour of the facility and is followed by four workouts, each focusing on ad ifferent cycling discipline. The world’s best coaches, riders and staff share insight of what life is like as a UCI World Cycling Center athlete and give tips on technique.

The Wahoo X “A Week With the UCI World Cycling Center” series includes:

1.UCI World Cycling Center -Tour: Ride and take a tour of the UCI World Cycling Center with its Director, Jacques Landry, where he and others share its mission as well as stories and insights into what the center has to offer

2. UCI World Cycling Center -Track: Get face-to-face with legendary track coach, Craig MacLean on the UCI Velodrome. The workout includes a Scratch race and a series of high-intensity efforts with the track athletes.

3. UCI World Cycling Center -Road: Join the UCI Women’s Continental Team, as they take you out on a team time trial up the infamous climb of Torgon, a UCI rite of passage, before finishing up with a race simulation and long descent back home.

4.UCI World Cycling Center -BMX Racing: UCI World Cycling Center Performance Manager Liam Phillips takes riders through an introduction to the sport and five flat out laps of the track.

5.UCI World Cycling Center -Mountain Bike: riders will join the trails in La Thuile, Italy with the Mountain Bike Team Coach Charlie Evans and will do two laps of the race course, attempting to master the highly technical features, demanding climbs and aggressive competitors.

Former Canadian pro cyclist Jacques Landry, now the UCI World Cycling Center Director is excited for people to watch the series.

“The ‘A Week with the UCI World Cycling Center series’ is a great way for the Wahoo X members to really get into the daily lives of athletes. These athletes come to us from many parts of the globe to improve their physical and mental development and acquire important technical and tactical knowledge to help them reach their goals in cycling. Participants in this series will be put through the paces of our athletes’ training and racing routines. Get ready to have fun, work hard and learn a lot, with our talented riders and staff,” he said.

As part of this launch, Wahoo and the UCI are also holding a competition where anyone completing the series and earning the UCI World Cycling Center badge in Wahoo Systm by December 2022, will be entered to win exclusive prizes from the UCI World Cycling Center.

The subscription is US $15 a month. Wahoo X’s all-in-one membership provides cyclists with the full breadth of year-round riding and training experiences. It offers the ultimate combined virtual and real world cycling ecosystem -indoors and outdoors, structured training or virtual riding, racing and challenges. You can learn more at Wahoo.ca