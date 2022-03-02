Zwift is asking users to be “bug bounty hunters” and let them know about cheating

Zwift CEO Eric Min has responded to the ongoing weight-doping saga which was widely discussed in the online cycling community. After Luciano Pollastri, who is a contributor to Zwift Insider published a blog post on how to change a rider’s weight during a race, the online training company promptly banned him.

Pollastri said he didn’t write the blog to be a rabble rouser, rather he wanted get Zwift to make modifications to their program to stop people from cheating. Weight doping is a frowned-upon practice where users can temporarily change their rider’s weight, which would mean you move faster at the same effort. Although this would be difficult to do at an official race, such as the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships, it is something that many have said occurs with everyday riders.

Zwift told Pollastri he had to take down his post, and then gave him a month-long “shadow ban,” which means he is able to ride but none of his results will be visible to others. The Zwift community was not impressed with the reaction to the blog. On Saturday, Min made a statement on the issue.

"That’s when I understood I was fooling myself and I was not in control at all. After spending entire nights online answering everybody, trying to keep it reasonable, I understood it was useless and… well, I saw I could trust people." https://t.co/J23yDy5xYR — Zwift Insider (@zwiftinsider) March 1, 2022

“I would like to personally issue an update on a situation that has escalated over the last 48 hours, concerning a ban imposed on a Zwift community member,” Min said. “Having been brought up to speed, it is clear to me that this situation could have been better handled by both parties.”

The ban was removed. “Neither party had ill intent and I can only apologize to all involved, but in particular to Luciano himself. We have an obligation to the community to address exploits on the platform and will fix this particular exploit as a matter of priority,” Min added.

Min then announced Zwift now wanted to begin a “bug bounty.” That means that Zwift riders are encouraged to reveal cheats and hacks, as opposed to being banned.