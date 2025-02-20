Try XC skiing this winter to be a better cyclist

Looking for a different way to train this winter? How about XC skiing?

Jack Sasseville has spent decades on snowy trails, shaping Canada’s cross-country skiing scene. With a 48-year coaching career, including stints with the national team at World Cups, world championships, and four Olympic Games, Sasseville is a pioneer in the sport. He also helped launch the Jackrabbit ski program, a national youth initiative for teaching skiing.

“For years, cycling was just a way for me to stay in shape for skiing,” Sasseville said. “Now that I’m racing more on the bike, skiing has become what keeps me fast and fit over the winter.”

A great form of cross-training

Most cyclists know that riding is the best way to get better on the bike—but winter conditions don’t always make that easy. Spending hours on an indoor trainer or battling icy roads can be both tedious and uncomfortable. Sasseville believes there’s a better way.

“Neither riding indoors nor freezing on snowy roads excites me,” he says. “XC skiing is not only more enjoyable, but it’s also a killer workout.”

Cross-country skiing is an excellent way to maintain and improve aerobic fitness during the off-season. Unlike cycling, which focuses mainly on the legs, skiing works the core, back, and upper body—areas that often get neglected in cycling training.

Research backs this up. Studies by Swedish exercise physiologist Per-Olof Åstrand show that XC skiers are among the best aerobic athletes in the world, thanks to their full-body propulsion. “Even if you’ve never skied before, learning to ski will help your cycling,” Sasseville said. “Balance is crucial in skiing, and it directly transfers to your balance on the bike.”

Skate skiing or classic?

When deciding between skate skiing and classic skiing, Sasseville says most cyclists lean toward skate skiing. “It’s faster and uses the legs more than the upper body,” he explains. “It’s ideal for cross-training, though classic skiing can also be beneficial, especially if you know how to wax your skis properly.”

For those new to the sport or looking to upgrade gear, Jack recommends starting with a solid recreational skate skiing package. “Get skis, boots, poles, and bindings from a trusted retailer,” he advises. “Many ski areas also host demo days—it’s a great opportunity to try gear before you commit.”

Training tips from the pros

XC skiing is especially effective for building a solid base. Sasseville recommends long, steady sessions at low intensity to build aerobic endurance. While high-intensity intervals are great for skiing performance, they don’t always translate into cycling gains.

Catharine Pendrel, a former pro mountain biker and two-time world champion, integrated XC skiing into her winter training. “I’d ski three times a week, gradually increasing to three- or four-hour sessions as the season went on,” she says. Olympian Zach Bell was also fond of skiing in the winter, and it’s common to see some Euro pros get in some miles in the winter.

Join the winter movement

For Sasseville, XC skiing isn’t just for skiers. “Cyclists looking to stay fit and motivated through the winter should give skiing a try,” he encourages. “It’s fun, it works, and it’ll make you stronger on the bike,” he added.

So this winter, try swapping the trainer for some snowy trails, and you might find yourself riding faster when spring rolls around.