Want to be a better cyclist? Stop using Zwift PowerUps

Zwift, like so many other online training platforms, has made cycling indoors way more bearable. Longer rides on rainy days or sneaking off for a lunch-hour ride during the workday are far easier when you ride inside. Gone are the days of staring at a wall or watching crappy VHS tapes of the 1985 Tour de France to make the time go by. With online training platforms, some days can still be a slog, but having some interaction makes all the difference.

Racing in Zwift is a great way to add intensity too. It can be hard on the mind to do structured intervals indoors. Doing repeats outside, even at the same effort level, feels “easier” because you have landmarks. It’s a nice day, so the time passes more quickly. Intervals on Zwift. Can. Take. Forever.

Who cares if you DNF?

The best part about Zwift races is that it doesn’t matter if you DNF. There’s no drive to the race, no registration fee, and no tail-between-your-legs moment as you pull off. Jump in for 20 minutes, and if you’re not up to it, go back to Zone 2 for the rest of your ride.

During Zwift races, in true video game fashion, PowerUps come into play. In the upper part of the HUD, a button appears offering a variety of options.

All the PowerUps

PowerUps in Zwift provide temporary advantages to enhance your virtual cycling performance, with specific benefits depending on the type of PowerUp. The Lightweight (feather) reduces your weight by 10 per cent for 30 seconds, ideal for climbs where weight significantly impacts performance. The Draft Boost (van) increases the drafting effect for 40 seconds, best used at higher speeds when riding behind another cyclist. The Aero Boost (helmet) improves aerodynamics by reducing your coefficient of aerodynamic drag (CdA) by 25 per cent for 15 seconds, especially helpful on flats or descents.

The Burrito disables the draft effect for riders behind you for 20 seconds, useful in attacks or peloton situations, while the Cloaking (ghost) makes you invisible for 15 seconds, enabling sneaky breakaways—though it’s disabled near the finish line. The Steamroller reduces rolling resistance for 30 seconds, allowing you to roll as fast as if you were on pavement, regardless of surface, making it highly effective on dirt and other challenging terrains. The Anvil increases your weight for up to 15 seconds to enhance descending speed, especially on steep declines, and pairs well with a supertuck for effortless speed.

How do they work, anhyway?

PowerUps are activated by pressing the spacebar, using the play button on an AppleTV remote, tapping the PowerUp icon on a touchscreen device, or clicking it on a computer. Once activated, a white timer bar indicates the remaining duration. PowerUps are randomly assigned when you pass through certain arches (e.g., start/finish, KOM, or sprint segments), but you won’t receive a new one if your current PowerUp is unused. In official events, PowerUps may be disabled or distributed in customized ways, such as limiting availability to specific types.

Now that I have described what they are, and how to use them, I am going to tell you why you shouldn’t.

*deep breath*

Yes, they make the game more fun, but at the same time, if you’re looking to get an edge on your competition, why not skip them? We’ve all heard stories of Kobe Bryant getting up earlier to do an extra hour of free throws or Wayne Gretzky putting in longer skates than his teammates. Sure, we may not be Kobe or Gretzky, but by skipping the cheats, you’re doing two things: One, you’re making yourself work a little harder, and two, you’re working on one of the hardest aspects of cycling, whether it’s racing or group rides: mental fortitude.

It’s hard to win a Zwift race, for sure. But how great would it feel to take off on a climb when everyone else is pushing the feather PowerUp?

Anyway, I’ll get back to yelling at the clouds, but I do thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.