Peterborough & the Kawarthas is a cyclist’s playground—for both road and mountain bike riders—about an hour and a half drive from Toronto. The region is perfect for a break from the daily bustle and a great destination for a longer cycling getaway. Peterborough & the Kawarthas is dotted with lakes and criss-crossed by quiet rolling country roads. Still, you have the City of Peterborough with all the amenities of any urban centre. The region and Shimano Canada have worked to make it easy for bike-riding visitors to find their way: there are more than 160 cycling-specific signs installed throughout the county to help riders get on and stay on the nicest routes and roads.

Winner shall receive:

Waterfront Cottage accommodation for four: A cycling getaway for four people in a comfortable lakeside cottage at Elmhirst’s Resort & Spa for two nights (midweek Sunday to Thursday night, July through September). Includes breakfast and dinner daily, featuring Elmhirst’s own local produce, as well as access to resort recreation amenities and programs. Go kayaking, canoeing or SUP on beautiful Rice Lake in the Kawarthas.

Guided or consulted tours: A guided or consulted self-guide cycling experience by Wild Rock Outfitters. Complimentary ride-along photographer to take group photos.

Local gift certificates: Gift certificates for downtown Peterborough businesses.

Trek prize pack: Bontrager prize pack including helmets and lights. Provided by Wild Rock outfitters and Trek Canada.

Trek Bike Rentals: Ride the 2020 Trek Domane

Craft beer: Kawartha craft beer swag bag, which includes beer samples from local breweries, swag and a voucher for four complimentary tickets to the 2020 Kawartha Craft Beer Festival (June 12-13)

Custom Buffs: Four complimentary Peterborough & the Kawarthas buffs

Contest closes March 31.

