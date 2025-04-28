Have you ever dreamed about cycling across the country for a great cause?

This year, a small team of dedicated cyclists will be doing just that while hoping to inspire others to support the 45th anniversary of the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope. The Ride of Hope national team is made up of eight dedicated and passionate riders. With 10 years of Rides of Hope experience as a guide, this year’s event is the organization’s most audacious yet: a 32-day, 7,000-km journey starting on June 9 in Vancouver and culminating on July 10 in St. John’s, N.L.

“The peloton will pause at locations to pay tribute to Terry’s original Marathon of Hope, and in places that continue to honour his legacy,” said Nikki Rekman, the Ride of Hope co-ordinator. “We know that’s going to bring up a lot of emotion.”

“While the national team is a very important part of this, The Ride of Hope is not just them. We hope they’re going to inspire Canadians to participate with us, or participate in their own Rides wherever they live,” she said. Cyclists are welcome to apply to join the national Ride as single-day riders or for a 10-km warm-up with the national Ride team. Interested in hosting your own Ride or joining a community Ride? Visit Terry Fox Ride of Hope to find a Ride near you! With an ambitious Ride of Hope goal of $1 million for the anniversary year, every rider, including you, is encouraged to participate, donate and cheer for the Ride! Head to Terry Fox Ride of Hope to sign up, donate and support the best cancer research in Canada. ride.terryfox.ca

Ride with the National Team for a Day

The Terry Fox Foundation is inviting experienced cyclists to consider joining the National Team on the day it rolls through their province. Be a part of this epic journey and join the squad for one day. All interested riders are encouraged to apply. Check out the Hop On Location List (.pdf) to find a location nearest you.

Qualifications

Avid road cyclist

Experience riding in a peloton

Capable of riding 200–240 km in a day

Able to hold a pace of 30 km/h

Ride solo or create a team

Committed to raising $1,500 for cancer research

Interested? Apply here.

This story is presented by The Terry Fox Foundation.