If Jerry Seinfeld ever got around to riding the Klein bike prominently featured on the set of his show, one could easily imagine him opening a bit with: “What is it with cyclists and sock lengths?”

All cyclists (including the governing body of the sport) have opinions on where socks should end. Many will even argue whether they go over or under bibtights and have thoughts about what colour socks are appropriate for cycling.

Though UCI rules state that:”Socks and overshoes used in competition may not rise above the height defined by half the distance between the middle of the lateral malleolus and the middle of the fibula head,” fortunately, the fashion police (in this case the UCI) can’t really do much to control you on your weekend group ride. You are your own person, a force unleashed onto the road and dressed completely of your own volition. Wielding the power of Free Will, how do you choose the exact appropriate length of material that you need to make a breathable barrier between your foot and your cycling shoe?

Do you wear your socks with “rules” in mind? Do you think of functionality and comfort (those knee-high socks do feel amazing) or do you match your helmet, jersey, bibs and socks when getting dressed?

Tell us which sock-wearing cyclist you are and you’ll be entered to win a head to toe Smartwool outfit, or one of five pairs of Smartwool socks (colour and styles may vary depending on winner’s sizing)

Which cycling sock are you?



The winter warrior

“It’s too cold to ride” and “indoor trainer” aren’t part of your vocabulary. While you may have opinions on whether socks go over or under bibtights, you’ve long since evolved from that conversation to perfect your winter kit for optimal warmth. The Smartwool PhD Ski Medium socks are the warm socks for you.

The Runner-turned-cyclist

You don’t get the hype around the long cycling socks, or you might want to keep your newly-formed cycling habit (and its accompanying sock tans) from your running friends for just a bit longer. Besides, why would you want to cover up your powerful running calves? Smartwool’s PhD Run Ultra Light Micro Socks will keep your ankles nice and tanned.

The traditionalist



The UCI has sock rules for a reason. You might not know what that reason is exactly, but it honestly just looks good, clean and keeps things nice and standardized. You spent longer than you’d like to admit choosing the colour of your helmet and shoes. The Smartwool PhD Cycle Ultra Light Pattern Crew socks fit the bill.

The traditionalist-ish



Keep the sock lengths standard, but you can still have fun with it. Playful socks like Smartwool’s PhD Cycle Ultra Light Divide Trail Print Crew socks make your outfits a little more fun.

The triathlete

If you’re even wearing socks, you’re not held back by thoughts about where socks end—you’re more focused on how well they keep your feet dry and how quickly you can put them on. Smartwool’s PhD Cycle Ultra Light Pattern Mini socks have body-mapped mesh zones for added breathability.