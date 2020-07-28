Canadian Cycling Magazine and Peppermint Cycling Co. have teamed up to giveaway a complete road or mountain bike outfit. One lucky winner will receive a Peppermint kit, and three secondary winners will receive a bundle including a cap, a pair of socks and a water bottle.

Sign up below with your name and email for your chance to win. Up to 8 bonus entries available by visiting/following Peppermint Cycling Co. and Canadian Cycling social pages, websites and newsletters below.

CM | Peppermint – July/August 2020



Redefine your cycling experience with Peppermint

Based in the heart of Montreal in Canada, Peppermint thrives to offer active women cyclewear packed with style, value and quality, and to encourage them to go outside and ride bikes.

We are about the overall experience of cycling. After all, it’s the most beautiful sport! It’s our way to stay in shape, spend time with friends and relieve our minds and bodies from daily stress. We want to inspire women and create a collective movement around cycling to bring awareness to the countless benefits of the sport.

With new innovative products, our new collection overflows with plenty of lively colours and bold designs. Get ready to energize your rides with a brand new Peppermint kit and be proud wherever you go!