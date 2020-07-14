Strava quietly added a ‘mute’ function this week

Everyone follows someone who’s rides they don’t particularly want to see. Maybe it’s the cyclist who Stravas their daily commute (both ways) or perhaps it’s the rider posting way too detailed descriptions on their daily laps of the same road (2×15 seconds on, 23 seconds off followed by six 5 minute intervals @81% of FTP. Felt solid for the first half, 3rd fastest 13 second power record(!!). The wind was coming from the west/southwest and I didn’t hit my macros perfectly yesterday so I think that’s why my average speed was so low. I woke up with a slight cramp in my hand this morning but the pain seemed to go away before I got on the bike. Trying a new tire pressure of 79 and 78.5 PSI; Will post thoughts on it tomorrow. I drank 1.75 bottles of water on this……)

You feel bad unfollowing them, but you groan internally every time you see their rides. Fortunately, Strava has finally given you the option to mute friends without having to unfollow them. The company quietly released the new feature this week.

Mute vs. Unfollow

‘Mute’, a feature already popular on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, hides a contact’s activities from your feed, but keeps them in your list of friends. Users avoid offending others by unfollowing them, and are able to clean up their feed so they don’t have to see any activities they don’t want to.

Strava won’t tell the athlete that they’ve been muted, and all of their activities, posts, challenge, and club joins will be hidden from the user. The update is part of Strava’s new ‘Following Options’, which includes a ‘Favorites’, which will put an athlete at the top of the user’s feed, and ‘Turn on Notifications’ which will notify the user when an athlete completes a ride.

‘Following Options’ will come up when you hit ‘Following’ on the profile of any athlete you follow.